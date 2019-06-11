Communal Table Podcast: Billy Durney

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 15: Billy Durney

For many years, Billy Durney's career as a bodyguard for some extremely famous clients took him all over the world, but being at home with his family was increasingly what fueled his fire—especially in the wake of 9/11, when he suffered significant loss and developed PTSD. In 2012, Durney was a few months out from opening Hometown Bar-B-Que when disaster struck again in the form of Superstorm Sandy. It devastated large swaths of his Brooklyn neighborhood—including his restaurant—but Durney and team took to the sidewalks to feed the community. Now, the celebrated pitmaster is learning to take care of his own wellbeing, one meditation session at a time.

