Communal Table Podcast: Big Gay Ice Cream's Doug Quint

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul.

Episode 41: Big Gay Ice Cream Co-Founder Doug Quint

Big Gay Ice Cream may have started out as a joke, but over the past decade, it's become serious business. Along with business partner Brian Petroff, Doug Quint has turned a single "Oh, we'll just try this for the summer" ice cream truck with a cheeky name into a national brand with brick-and-mortar shops, a wonderfully anarchic cookbook, and pints bearing their signature unicorn and sparkles ethos in grocery store freezers across the country. Quint opened up about his journey from music school to entrepreneurship, dealing with combative customers, and what he does to soothe his weird, wonderful brain.

