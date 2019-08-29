Communal Table Podcast: Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski talks about ADHD, surviving the spotlight, and proper mac 'n' cheese.
Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.
Episode 30: Antoni Porowski
When a friend told Antoni Porowski that a reboot of Queer Eye was in the works, he was instantly terrorstruck. He'd been working as an actor for a long time, as well as in restaurants and as an assistant to the original cast's food expert Ted Allen, so on paper, this seemed like the opportunity of a lifetime. But in reality, he was terrified of stepping into the spotlight and sharing the two things that were most intimate to him: food and his sexuality. Porowski sat down for a deeply personal conversation about life in the public eye, being an immigrant kid, what drove him to write his new cookbook Antoni in the Kitchen, and how he manages his anxiety on the road.
Buy Antoni's Book: Antoni in the Kitchen
Learn more about Antoni: antoniporowski.com
