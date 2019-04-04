Communal Table Podcast

Updated April 04, 2019

Hello beautiful people! Welcome to Food & Wine Pro’s new weekly Communal Table podcast. Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine’s senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about how they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Some of our very special guests include Samin Nosrat, Angie Mar, Seamus Mullen, David Chang, Pete Wells, and more.

Episodes

Episode 1: Samin Nosrat

Episode 2: Angie Mar

Episode 3: Seamus Mullen

Episode 4: David Chang

