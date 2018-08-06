8 Classic Joël Robuchon Recipes to Make This Week

Deemed the “chef of the century,” Joël Robuchon died on August 6 at the age of 73. The celebrated French chef, who earned more Michelin stars than anyone else in the world, has left behind a legacy of excellent restaurants, as well as countless gorgeous recipes. Robuchon’s ethos of simplicity makes these French-inflected recipes classics that we return to again and again, and we’ll be celebrating his life by making them all this week.