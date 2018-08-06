8 Classic Joël Robuchon Recipes to Make This Week

Deemed the “chef of the century,” Joël Robuchon died on August 6 at the age of 73. The celebrated French chef, who earned more Michelin stars than anyone else in the world, has left behind a legacy of excellent restaurants, as well as countless gorgeous recipes. Robuchon’s ethos of simplicity makes these French-inflected recipes classics that we return to again and again, and we’ll be celebrating his life by making them all this week.

Maria Yagoda
1 of 8 © Bobby Fisher

Mashed Potatoes, Kind of Robuchon-Style

Here, the chef’s most famous dish, purée de pommes de terres, is reimagined by the late Anthony Bourdain.

2 of 8 Tina Rupp

Chicken Tagine with Artichoke Hearts and Peas

You can use frozen artichoke hearts in this hearty stew flavored with Moroccan spices.

3 of 8 Tina Rupp

Two-Mushroom Velouté

Crème fraîche is the secret to this lush, elegant soup.

4 of 8 Tina Rupp

Sautéed Bass with Lemongrass

Robuchon melds Thai flavors with French technique.

5 of 8 Tina Rupp

Eggplant Compote

Steaming the eggplant first is the key to the dish’s soft texture.

6 of 8 Con Poulos

Pommes Puree

Here’s another take on Robuchon’s classic potatoes, this one from chef Rich Torrisi.

7 of 8 Tina Rupp

Crispy Shrimp in Kataifi Crust

Instead of vermicelli, the chef uses kataifi dough, a Middle Eastern pastry that resembles shredded phyllo.

8 of 8 Tina Rupp

Frothy Lettuce Soup with Onion Custard

This elegant riff on petits pois à la française requires one head of Boston lettuce per person.

