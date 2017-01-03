Christina Tosi Debuts Milk Bar in Las Vegas with Boozy Milkshakes

“We must be crazy,” Christina Tosi says. “And we are.”

Tosi, the mastermind behind the crack pie-slinging Milk Bar empire, is talking about her first expansion westward, with the tenth outpost of the wacky and whimsical bakery. It opened on Friday in The Cosmopolitan's East Tower, on the second floor.

“We love Vegas for all the curious, wonderful, strange and delightful things you find here,” Tosi says. “There’s a little something for everyone, whether you wake up at 6 a.m. or go to bed at 6:30 a.m.”

© Winnie Au for Refinery29

Of course, there are the usual birthday cake truffles, corn cookies and crack pies, but you can also expect some surprises in the drinks section.

Tosi and team are spiking their Fancy Milkshakes, blending spiced rum into the birthday milkshake and adding triple sec into the fruity cereal milk. They're also introducing five MilkQuakes™, her take on the iconic Blizzard, for the first time ever. Think crack pie pieces and soft serve whirred together, and sweet potato ice cream tumbled with graham cracker crumbs and charred marshmallows.

Courtesy of Milk Bar at The Cosmopolitan

Decorated with custom neon signs and designed like an old-school milk truck, this location of Milk Bar is open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

“That means plenty of cookies, cake, pie, ice cream, coffee and more all day and all night,” Tosi says.