Chefs Reveal the 14 Unexpected Items That Taste Better Refrigerated

“Because we live in a particularly warm and humid climate, our refrigerators are one of the few places that remain consistently cool and dry, making them a perfect spot to store your potato chips, a food that’s very prone to getting stale. When refrigerated, potato chips stay crisp and don’t get soggy since they have little exposure to everyday moisture. To take it to the next level, you could even freeze potato chips if you wanted too, since most of the moisture is taken out of the potatoes during the dehydration process so there’s little to not water left to freeze them over in those low temperatures.” – Vijayudu Veena, executive chef of Kaya at The Setai, Miami Beach