14 Unexpected Items That These Chefs Never Refrigerate

“Any cheese fully encased in a rind is actually designed to be aged and unwrapped in a cool dry place, not at very cold refrigerator temperatures. That rind is essentially a membrane that allows it to interact with the environment. For cut cheese, it is best to keep it wrapped in the fridge, because it has lost its protective coating and is now susceptible to outside contaminants, but still leave it out to warm up before you eat it. When cheese is cold, you don't get to appreciate its creamy silky textures and nuances of flavor. I actually learned this from my French roommate in college who would leave his brie on the counter. (The French even have a verb for this: affiner!) At the time, I complained about the stink, but he told me if it were alive then the cheese should be on the counter! Turns out he was right.” – Brenna Sanders, co-executive chef of Effervescence