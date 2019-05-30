Chefs Reveal the 17 Items They Always Buy Frozen

“I was fortunate enough one time to go out on a shrimp boat with the guys from Wild Ocean (Cape Canaveral Shrimp). They explained to me how the best shrimp is frozen on the boats themselves in a boat bag. Since then, I always feel like I get the best shrimp if it is in a boat bag frozen on the ship, with the shrimp heads and shells intact. We typically only buy wild shrimp instead of farmed and it has worked out well for us.” – Danny Serfer, chef and owner of Blue Collar, Mignonette, and Vinaigrette Sub Shop