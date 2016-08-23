Celebrity Chefs Take Up Residence in Yosemite National Park

Amanda Freitag, Anita Lo and Elizabeth Falkner, among others, participate in Taste of Yosemite.
Thinking of heading to Yosemite National Park early next year? Well, after trekking out to see Yosemite falls, rock-climbing at El Capitan, hiking up the Lambert Dome and basking in the beauty of Cathedral Peak, consider retiring to the Majestic Yosemite Hotel for a Taste of Yosemite, an epic, star-studded dining experience set to take place between January 8 and February 2 next year in the heart of one of our country's most well-known national parks.
The dining series will feature big-deal celebrity chefs from all across the country—including Anita Lo, Elizabeth Falkner, and Amanda Freitag. You might recognize Freitag from the Food Network's Chopped:
Anita Lo might be a familiar face from her hundreds of on-air appearances—here she is with Gavin DeGraw in her West Village restaurant, Annisa:
And Elizabeth Falkner will also be a household name for anyone who loves cooking shows—remember this cheesy polenta showdown from NBC's Food Fighters?
These star chefs—and many more—will convene at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel to host a month long program of cooking demonstrations, tastings, meet-and-greets, and gala dinners served in the hotel's iconic dining room.
The chef lineup, week by week will include the following big names:
January 8 to 11: Victor Scargle (CA), Maria Hines (WA), and Ryan Scott (CA)
January 11 to 13: Jesse Cool (CA), Levi Mezick (CA), and Elizabeth Falkner (NY)
January 15 to 18: Dustin Valette (CA), Kyle Itani (CA), and Adam Mali (CA)
January 18 to 20: Anita Lo (NY), Scott Youkilis (CA), Gayle Pirie (CA), and Jon Clark (CA)
January 22 to 25: Carrie and Rupert Blease (CA), Suzanne Goin (CA), Evan Hanczor (NY)
January 25 to 27: Amanda Freitag (NY), Tanya Holland (CA), Ariane Duarte (NJ)
January 29 to February 1: Peter Armellino (CA), Kim Alter (CA), Josey Baker (CA)
February 1 to 3 Peter Rudolph (CA), Sue Conley (CA), Peggy Smith (CA), Peter Chastain (CA)
For more information, check out A Taste of Yosemite.