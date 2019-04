31 Best New Chefs' Recipes from the Past 31 Years

At Food & Wine, chefs are family. That’s why, for 31 years, our editors have devoted countless hours and thousands of meals to scouting and discovering the most talented up-and-comers in America. Our roster—now with over 330 names—includes some of the country’s greatest culinary minds, and we’re proud to say we put as much effort into identifying these chefs as we do in helping them launch their sensational careers.



For us, it’s an honor to help share the vision of so many iconic chefs. One of our favorite (and certainly most fun) ways to do this is to bring their brilliant recipes—all tested and approved by the F&W Test Kitchen—into the kitchens of home cooks around the globe. Here, we’ve chosen our favorite Best New Chefs’ recipes from the last 31 years. You'll find everything from elegant crisps topped with smoked salmon (Thomas Keller, BNC 1988) to over-the-top prime rib with sour cherry conserva (Angie Mar, BNC 2017). With a roster as comprehensive as this, it’s tough to offer wine recommendations here, but these 15 Rules for Great Wine and Food Pairings will guide you well. And, for a foolproof, sure-to-please-everyone beverage pairing, we recommend matching each of the recipes in this list with S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. The gentle bubbles and unique taste enhance the best qualities of each dish. Make these recipes and become inspired by some of America’s most amazing chefs.