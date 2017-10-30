Binging with Babish Host Andrew Rea's 5 Buys for Filming Your Food

Every week, Andrew Rea brings together his love of film and his love of food on his YouTube channel, Binging with Babish, which recreate dishes from viewers' favorite movies and TV shows. The channel has amassed over 1.6 million subscribers, who can learn even more in his new book, Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook for Movie Lovers.

Last week, Rea stopped by the Food & Wine test kitchen to share an Hors d'Oeuvres sandwich from the Rodney Dangerfield classic Back to School and offer a rare, shoulder-up view of his cooking process (his own channel's videos cut off at the neck). He also shared five things that will help you get into the film-food world, as used by Babish himself.

Rea's book includes a list of his top ten food movies, but number one is the 1996 film Big Night, which stars Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci as Italian restaurant-owning brothers trying to save their business.

If you plan on filming your own culinary creations, Rea says cross-sections are key. "Anything you can cut in half and see a whole bunch of different layers," he tells us, "looks really nice on camera," and the Wusthof Ikon is his knife of choice.

If that's too big a knife investment, or if you're just starting, don't worry—Rea recommends the Wusthof Pro, which is a bit less expensive, and "really great for learning."

What if the cinema that inspires your cooking is Binging With Babish itself? If you really want to go for it, this work table is the same surface you can see at the bottom of every one of Rea's videos.

And to cook atop that surface, this single induction burner, which makes it easy to film your cooking in spots that won't require putting your camera so close to the stove.