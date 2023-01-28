Don’t Wait for Summer: This On-Sale Electric Grill Makes Burgers, Steak, and Vegetables Safely Indoors

People who live in apartments, condos, and even dorms love it.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals

Sanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Experience

As an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.

She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 28, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Pamela Jew

Firing up the grill is typically a summertime activity that everyone can enjoy. But since we’re still huddled inside during this frigid winter, it’s safe to say backyard cooking is off-limits. Luckily, you don’t need to step foot on the porch to enjoy delectable burgers, grilled vegetables, and more because this electric grill lets you do it all indoors. And it’s on sale at Amazon. 

The Chefman Electric Indoor Grill is perfect for barbecue ribs, salmon, corn on the cob, kebabs — really the sky’s the limit. It has a large cooking surface spanning 13.5 inches in length and 8.5 inches in width, so you can grill multiple foods simultaneously for quick weeknight meals.

Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill

Amazon

To buy: Chefman Electric Indoor Grill, $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

It heats up via a temperature knob on the side ranging from low to full-on sizzle. And it has a nonstick surface that prevents food particles from clinging onto the grill and provides some nice char marks, too. Because the Chefman appliance is so versatile, shoppers rave that they can use it for all kinds of meals, including steak dinners, pork chops, chicken thighs, vegetables, and more. 

Despite its large cooking space, people appreciate its relatively compact size which easily fits on top of kitchen countertops. Shoppers who live in condos and apartments especially love it because it eliminates the need for an outdoor space. And some people even confirm it works in college dorm rooms, too.  

One of the main reasons why this grill can be used inside is its smokeless grilling design. The secret is the drip tray. Just fill it with water before turning on the grill. This way, whenever the grease drips down, the lukewarm water cools it, preventing the smoke you’re used to. And when you’re done, you can put the removable grill plate and tray right into the dishwasher. 

The Chefman indoor grill has become really popular among home cooks and Amazon shoppers alike. It has earned more than 2,100 five-star ratings as of now, and is so good, people are actually replacing their traditional grill with it. 

“This grill is fantastic. It has a low-medium-high temp control and cooks burgers, steaks, chicken, etc in a snap,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “This is my go-to appliance for cooking meat and it has grilled multiple burgers, a thick strip steak, and chicken breasts with ease.”

Another person simply wrote that the Chefman grilled juicy meat “better than an outside grill.”

Don’t wait until summer to enjoy a home-grilled burger. Get the Chefman electric grill now while it's on sale. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This ‘Powerful’ Electric Scrubber—and It’s on Sale
Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Amazon Shoppers Say This Small Sous Vide Was Their ‘Best Purchase of 2022,’ and It’s on Sale for Less Than $100
ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer Tout
Shoppers Say This Meat Thermometer Is Better Than More Expensive Options, and It’s Only $25 Right Now
Lodge LDP3 Reversible Grill/Griddle
Over 17,500 Amazon Shoppers Love This Lodge Griddle, and It’s 41% Off Right Now
Best Smokeless Grills
The 5 Best Smokeless Grills of 2023
best panini presses
The 10 Best Panini Presses to Buy in 2023
Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Dropped 4,000+ Kitchen Sales Before Black Friday, but These Are the 15 Best
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte tout
Refresh Your Cookware and Kitchen Appliances with These 25 Deals from Amazon’s New Year Sale — Up to 79% Off
Le Creuset
These 60+ After-Christmas Sales Are the Only Ones to Shop on Amazon Right Now
All-Clad Nonstick Pots and Pans Tout
You’ll Never Believe How Many All-Clad Pots and Pans Are on Sale Right Now—All Up to 49% Off
Instant Pot Deals Roundup Tout
Hurry, You Can Still Score These Instant Pot Air Fryers, Multicookers, and More for Almost Half Off
Hamilton Beach Electric Knife Tout
Do Yourself a Favor and Grab This Now-$18 Electric Carving Knife Ahead of Thanksgiving
Amazon Holiday Gifts for Hosts Under $30 tout
Don’t Arrive Empty-Handed: These Under-$30 Holiday Gifts for Hosts Are the Best Finds on Amazon
Early Cyber Monday Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup Tout
The 20 Best Early Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet—Up to 65% Off
best electric grill weber 1400
We Tested the Best Electric Grills for Easy Grilling at Home
Burger-Blends-How-To.jpg
Bookmark This: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Burger Blends