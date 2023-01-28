Lifestyle Kitchen Don’t Wait for Summer: This On-Sale Electric Grill Makes Burgers, Steak, and Vegetables Safely Indoors People who live in apartments, condos, and even dorms love it. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew Firing up the grill is typically a summertime activity that everyone can enjoy. But since we’re still huddled inside during this frigid winter, it’s safe to say backyard cooking is off-limits. Luckily, you don’t need to step foot on the porch to enjoy delectable burgers, grilled vegetables, and more because this electric grill lets you do it all indoors. And it’s on sale at Amazon. The Chefman Electric Indoor Grill is perfect for barbecue ribs, salmon, corn on the cob, kebabs — really the sky’s the limit. It has a large cooking surface spanning 13.5 inches in length and 8.5 inches in width, so you can grill multiple foods simultaneously for quick weeknight meals. Amazon To buy: Chefman Electric Indoor Grill, $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com It heats up via a temperature knob on the side ranging from low to full-on sizzle. And it has a nonstick surface that prevents food particles from clinging onto the grill and provides some nice char marks, too. Because the Chefman appliance is so versatile, shoppers rave that they can use it for all kinds of meals, including steak dinners, pork chops, chicken thighs, vegetables, and more. Despite its large cooking space, people appreciate its relatively compact size which easily fits on top of kitchen countertops. Shoppers who live in condos and apartments especially love it because it eliminates the need for an outdoor space. And some people even confirm it works in college dorm rooms, too. We Tested the Best Electric Grills for Easy Grilling at Home One of the main reasons why this grill can be used inside is its smokeless grilling design. The secret is the drip tray. Just fill it with water before turning on the grill. This way, whenever the grease drips down, the lukewarm water cools it, preventing the smoke you’re used to. And when you’re done, you can put the removable grill plate and tray right into the dishwasher. The Chefman indoor grill has become really popular among home cooks and Amazon shoppers alike. It has earned more than 2,100 five-star ratings as of now, and is so good, people are actually replacing their traditional grill with it. “This grill is fantastic. It has a low-medium-high temp control and cooks burgers, steaks, chicken, etc in a snap,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “This is my go-to appliance for cooking meat and it has grilled multiple burgers, a thick strip steak, and chicken breasts with ease.” Another person simply wrote that the Chefman grilled juicy meat “better than an outside grill.” Don’t wait until summer to enjoy a home-grilled burger. Get the Chefman electric grill now while it's on sale. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8 10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25 Shoppers Say This Meat Thermometer Is Better Than More Expensive Options, and It’s Only $25 Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit