Don’t Wait for Summer: This On-Sale Electric Grill Makes Burgers, Steak, and Vegetables Safely Indoors

Firing up the grill is typically a summertime activity that everyone can enjoy. But since we’re still huddled inside during this frigid winter, it’s safe to say backyard cooking is off-limits. Luckily, you don’t need to step foot on the porch to enjoy delectable burgers, grilled vegetables, and more because this electric grill lets you do it all indoors. And it’s on sale at Amazon.

The Chefman Electric Indoor Grill is perfect for barbecue ribs, salmon, corn on the cob, kebabs — really the sky’s the limit. It has a large cooking surface spanning 13.5 inches in length and 8.5 inches in width, so you can grill multiple foods simultaneously for quick weeknight meals.

Amazon

To buy: Chefman Electric Indoor Grill, $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

It heats up via a temperature knob on the side ranging from low to full-on sizzle. And it has a nonstick surface that prevents food particles from clinging onto the grill and provides some nice char marks, too. Because the Chefman appliance is so versatile, shoppers rave that they can use it for all kinds of meals, including steak dinners, pork chops, chicken thighs, vegetables, and more.

Despite its large cooking space, people appreciate its relatively compact size which easily fits on top of kitchen countertops. Shoppers who live in condos and apartments especially love it because it eliminates the need for an outdoor space. And some people even confirm it works in college dorm rooms, too.

One of the main reasons why this grill can be used inside is its smokeless grilling design. The secret is the drip tray. Just fill it with water before turning on the grill. This way, whenever the grease drips down, the lukewarm water cools it, preventing the smoke you’re used to. And when you’re done, you can put the removable grill plate and tray right into the dishwasher.

The Chefman indoor grill has become really popular among home cooks and Amazon shoppers alike. It has earned more than 2,100 five-star ratings as of now, and is so good, people are actually replacing their traditional grill with it.

“This grill is fantastic. It has a low-medium-high temp control and cooks burgers, steaks, chicken, etc in a snap,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “This is my go-to appliance for cooking meat and it has grilled multiple burgers, a thick strip steak, and chicken breasts with ease.”

Another person simply wrote that the Chefman grilled juicy meat “better than an outside grill.”

Don’t wait until summer to enjoy a home-grilled burger. Get the Chefman electric grill now while it's on sale.