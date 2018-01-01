Chef Way/Real Way
Food & Wine teams up with Real Simple on a collection of fantastic recipes, tips and video demos loved by chefs and home cooks.Cauliflower Steaks with Herb Salsa Verde (photo at right)
A Southern Chef's Favorite Kitchen Tricks
Chef Linton Hopkins of Atlanta's Restaurant Eugene and Holeman and Finch demos some of his favorite tricks, from making perfect mayonnaise to mixing up epic biscuits on the fly (with no measurements!).
Brilliant Ice Cream Techniques
The owner of Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream makes a banana split worthy of King Kong and reveals a surprisingly simple and effective hack for expert mix-ins.
Recipe Obsessions from the Experts
A mixologist, a chef and a pastry pro reveal their best recipes and explain why their picks trump all others.
