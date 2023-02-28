It’s official: The Family Reunion, the culinary experience helmed by chef and author Kwame Onwuachi, celebrating diversity in the hospitality industry, is back. And you can be a part of it.

This year, the multi-day event, in collaboration with Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Hotels & Resorts and Food & Wine, will be held from August 17-20 at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, VA. Guests attending the event can expect everything from rich panel discussions to topical cooking demonstrations, recreational activities, daily “family” meals, and evening parties to keep the good times going.

“We are gathering again to celebrate Black and Brown excellence within our industry, and to throw one heck of a party,” Onwuachi shared. “The positive feedback from the past two years has really been incredible, and this year’s roster of talent is truly exceptional.”

Guests can expect to learn a great deal from the on-hand experts, which include some of the industry’s best talents like Nyesha Arrington, Mashama Bailey, Rodney Scott, Carla Hall, Gregory Gourdet, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Alexander Smalls, and other surprise guests.

“Each year, The Family Reunion becomes larger, bolder and addresses even more important issues,” Johnson, who is the only Black woman to wholly own a Forbes Five-Star resort, shared. “We look forward to an inspiring and inclusive weekend in the Virginia countryside.”

The mission of the event remains the same: To nurture, develop and celebrate racial and ethnic diversity with the next generation of hospitality professionals. And a portion of the event’s tickets will go toward its charity partner, Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign.

A full schedule of events, which take place across the resort’s 340-acre property, will be announced in the coming weeks. See more about the events on the event's website.

