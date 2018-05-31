Chef Dispatch: Jeremiah Stone's Guide to Sydney

As part of the legendary rivalry between Australia’s two biggest cities, Melbourne likes to claim supremacy when it comes to food. But don’t tell that to the crop of chefs now raising the bar in Sydney. Or to our sister title Travel + Leisure’s readers, who selected Sydney as the region’s top food destination—just ahead of Melbourne—in the 2017 World’s Best Awards. Eager for a closer look at Sydney’s humming dining scene, we tagged along with 2016 F&W Best New Chef alum Jeremiah Stone for a tour of the city’s top restaurants. “The vibe is young, with lots of energy,” says Stone. “Chefs who left to work abroad are coming back and creating their own style.” Read on for his favorite finds. —Elyse Inamine