Chef Dispatch: Jeremiah Stone's Guide to Sydney

As part of the legendary rivalry between Australia’s two biggest cities, Melbourne  likes to claim supremacy when it comes to food. But don’t  tell that to the crop of chefs now raising the bar in Sydney. Or to our sister title Travel + Leisure’s readers, who selected Sydney as the region’s top food destination—just ahead of Melbourne—in the 2017 World’s Best Awards. Eager for a closer look at Sydney’s humming dining scene, we tagged along with 2016 F&W Best New Chef alum Jeremiah Stone for a tour of the city’s top restaurants. “The vibe is young, with lots  of energy,” says Stone. “Chefs who  left to work abroad are coming back and  creating their own style.” Read on  for his favorite finds. —Elyse Inamine

On location in Sydney

1 of 6 Merivale

Mr. Wong

“Everyone knows Dan Hong, one of the chefs (along with Michael Luo) behind this massive Chinese restaurant in the Central Business District. The menu is huge, so there’s something for everyone. I love the dumplings, including the  ones with calamari and foie gras and the scallop and prawn shumai. All of the seafood is great. Order as many dishes as you can.” 

Mr. Wong, 3 Bridge St.; +61-2-9240-3000   

2 of 6 Eugene Hyland

Belles Hot Chicken

“The Nashville-style fried chicken at the new permanent Barangaroo location  of chef Morgan McGlone’s former pop-up is super-juicy and has great heat. The wine list is amazing, and don’t miss out on the sides.” 

Belles Hot Chicken, 33 Barangaroo Ave., Barangaroo; +61-2-8355-7879   

3 of 6 Alan Richardson

Momofuku Seiōbo

“I’ve known chef Paul Carmichael  for a while, but, amazingly, I never actually ate his food when he was at Má Pêche in New York City. His style has evolved, integrating Sydney’s Asian influences seamlessly into his tasting-menu restaurant in Darling Harbour. The food has a point of view and is just fun to eat. And the wine  list is fantastic, too, with lots of natural wines.” 

Momofuku Seiōbo, 80 Pyrmont St., Pyrmont; +61-2-9657-9169   

4 of 6 Courtesy of Bondi Icebergs Club

Icebergs 

“You’re on the second floor, on a cliff overlooking Bondi Beach. It’s pretty insane. But it’s not just about the view. The food at this Italian restaurant is really good. Every day, chef Monty Koludrovic has new stuff, like seafood platters with prawns and clams, salt-and-pepper squid and fantastic pastas, like the fusilli amatriciana.” 

Icebergs, 1 Notts Ave., Bondi Beach;  +61-2-9365-9000

5 of 6 Keith Webb

Restaurant Hubert  

“This downtown French bistro  has so much energy, it feels like you’re in an underground club. The chef, Momofuku and Attica alum Daniel Pepperell, is garnering a lot of  buzz for his standout classics. Order the duck rillettes with duck-shaped bread, the pissaladière and all the charcuterie.” 

Restaurant Hubert, 15 Bligh St.; +61-2-9232-0881  

6 of 6 Courtesy of Boon Cafe

Boon Cafe

“You think this Haymarket spot is  a normal coffee shop until you see all the great produce and the killer  menu of healthy, Thai-inspired dishes. I recommend getting the kai gatah (baked eggs with smoked-fish sausage), green juice and crab-studded congees, then grabbing some fruit to go on the way out.” 

Boon Café, 1/425 Pitt St., Haymarket; +61-2-9281-2114 

