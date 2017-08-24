Chef Dispatch: Sean Brock’s Guide to Charleston [Video]

On location in Charleston, a TRAVEL + LEISURE World’s Best Award winner.

“A town can just speak to you,” says Sean Brock. And for Brock, the chef and owner of McCrady’s, as well as Husk and Minero, that particular town is Charleston, South Carolina. Brock’s work at his restaurants is one reason we picked Charleston as one of the best food cities in the world, but “there’s just restaurant after restaurant after restaurant,” he says. “It’s an amazing time to be eating [in Charleston] and it keeps getting better and better.”

Here is Brock’s perfect day in Charleston, from a morning pastry to a perfect rib and a tomato so good he has to order it twice.

Bad Wolf Coffee

After bouncing from New York to Chicago to Charleston Jonathan and Sarah Ory are running one of the best coffee shops in the city. But they do so much more than coffee. Jonathan also makes one hell of a pastry. “This little canelé Jonathan makes—I remember eating that and the world stopped,” says Brock. Bad Wolf Coffee, 1503 King St, 843-996-4500

Rodney Scott’s BBQ

Like any good BBQ joint, Scott’s takes its time. Brock says Scott won’t smoke his hogs or his ribs with until he’s down to just the embers of his wood. “It makes the biggest difference you could ever imagine.” And the ribs that come off those embers will make you, “lose your mind.” Rodney Scott’s BBQ, 1011 King St, 843-990-9535

FIG

Chefs Mike Lata and Jason Stanhope transform regional Southern cuisine into something magical in downtown Charleston. “The way they create a dining experience is what a lot of chefs chase.” The one can’t-not-order item on the menu according to Brock? The tomato tart, which Brock says he tried unsuccessfully to order two of. FIG, 232 Meeting St, 843-805-5900

For more stops in Charleston check out Jordana Rothman’s take on why the food in the lowlands is the best it’s ever been.