Where Dallas’s Hottest Pizza Chef Eats on His Days Off

Jay Jerrier first fell in love with Neapolitan style pizza almost 20 years ago, and the magic of those hot, thin pies hasn’t worn off. Now with about 10 locations of Cane Rosso across Texas, Jerrier’s fascination with Neapolitan continues to grow—and so does his sense of adventure for great new restaurants.

When he’s not perfecting his pizza dough within his growing Neapolitan empire, here’s where he’s eating off the clock in the place that started it all for the pizza maker—Dallas, Texas. (He also just opened a new outpost of Cane Rosso at The Star, the Dallas Cowboy’s new training facility.)

“This is the best new restaurant in Dallas. Chef Jeff Bekavac, aka Dallas’ own Salt Bae, perfectly seasons and cooks massive steaks at this Design District steakhouse. Go in a group, so you can order all the sides: elotes, Brussels sprouts, cacio e pepe and bacon slabs. The menu is over the top, but it’s outmatched by the décor, which includes over 60 chandeliers, a motorcycle on the wall, a car in kitchen and a mini submarine in a fish tank.”

Town Hearth, 1617 Market Center Blvd, 214-761-1617

“You’ll try to be polite by only ordering two tacos at this tiny Mexican restaurant in Lake Highlands. But just know you’re going to end up eating four from chef Andrew Savoie—and make sure one of them is the short rib. Pro tip: Don’t sleep on the watermelon agua fresca.”

Resident Taquieria, 9661 Audelia Rd #112, 972-685-5280

“Chef Omar Flores makes some of city’s best biscuits at this fried chicken joint in North Dallas. They are gigantic and fluffy, then he slathers them in honey butter and stacks on fried chicken. Omar also makes one of the best starters in town: hoe cakes with sorghum butter.”

Whistle Britches, 6110 Frankford Rd, 972-590-8991

“At this little Chinese spot just off the historic downtown square in Carrollton, owner Andrew Chen pulls authentic noodles and cranks out soup dumplings—all day, everyday. I have a restaurant right next door, so I’ll get some of his wok-fried bok choy and Chinese sausage to make a special pizza every now and then.”

Monkey King Noodle Company, 1309 S Broadway St, 469-713-2648

“Parked right next to Monkey King Noodle Company, this ice cream truck relocated from Austin and makes gourmet soft-serve. You can go for their earl grey soft-serve with fresh lemon curd and crumbled tea biscuits or wait until they do the NOLA Stacker with bananas foster soft-serve, runny caramel, brown sugar hot fudge and bread pudding cake chunks.”

Tipping Cow Creamery, 1309 S Broadway St

“This new restaurant in Addison is in heavy rotation. Nick Badovinus is building an empire in Dallas—Town Hearth is his—but he still does simple food executed flawlessly. The cheeseburger here is a must have, and my kids love the London broil steak frites and the fried asparagus.”

Neighborhood Services, 5027 W Lovers Ln, 214-350-5027

“Chef Tom Fleming opened a brand spanking new location last year after his old location was knocked down. This North Dallas location serves the city’s best breakfast: frittatas, pancakes, super thick brioche French toast and house-made breakfast sausage. It’s crazy busy on the weekend with fussy people driving Tom nuts with specific egg requests (basted eggs dammit!!).”

Crossroads Diner, 17194 Preston Rd #101, 214-346-3491

“Travis and Emma Heim started off in a trailer and finally opened a brick-and-mortar spot on hip Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth. Crowds line up early before they run out of all the good stuff: fatty brisket (don’t trust anyone that orders lean) and bacon burnt ends (which are awesome on a pizza by the way). I could go and eat a bowl of their baked potato salad and be just as happy.”

Heim BBQ, 1109 W Magnolia Ave, 817-882-6970

“If you’ve read this far, you are probably rightly—and very—concerned for my well being. I actually do eat a lot of salads, and regional chain Snappy Salads is one of my favorite spots to build a custom salad with super fresh greens, and other interesting things (grilled avocado for the win!). They just opened one near my wife’s office in Plano, so we eat here a lot for lunch. Full disclosure: I ALWAYS go for the jalapeño ranch dressing despite our well publicized anti-Ranch stance.”

Snappy Salads, Multiple locations