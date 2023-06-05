Cheez-It Opens Filling Station With Cracker-Dispensing Pump

Visitors to the Joshua Tree, California area are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to jaw-dropping natural attractions. There’s Joshua Tree National Park, the Mojave Trails National Monument, and the Mojave National Preserve — and now Cheez-It has added its own must-see spot to the local landscape.

From Monday, June 5 through Sunday, June 11, anyone who needs a road trip snack-break can visit the Cheez-It Stop to pick up several bags of orange crackers. The Cheez-It Stop has been equipped with the world’s first (and so far, its only) Cheez-It Pump which will spray bags of Cheez-Its through your open car window. And best of all, it’s completely free to take advantage of the pump and feed your Cheez-It cravings.

Katie Gardner Photography

"We know many Cheez-it fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It. Cheez-It to fuel up throughout their adventures." Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It. “The Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merch, massive, shareable Cheez-It visuals and aisles stocked with our famous crackers — we can’t wait to see you there.”

PHOTO: Katie Gardner Photography PHOTO: Katie Gardner Photography PHOTO: Katie Gardner Photography

Yes, the Cheez-It Stop also has merch for sale, including what the company describes as “absurdly cheesy mementos” and “nostalgic Cheez-It Stop collectibles,” other cheese-related items, and a wide variety of other Cheez-It flavors, including some that are aren’t always easy to find on your local supermarket’s shelves. (Although filling up from the Cheez-It Pump is free, you will have to buy any other souvenirs that you’d like to take home.)

Katie Gardner Photography

Regardless, you just have seven days to visit the Cheez-It Stop before it disappears into the desert’s memory. It can be found at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, California and will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT every day between now and Sunday. If you’re planning a trip this week, it’s a 128-mile drive from Los Angeles, 168 miles from San Diego, or an easy 40 miles from the Palm Springs Airport.

But act fast: otherwise you’ll be stuck Instagramming nothing but the beauty of nature or whatever.

