Cheetos Just Added an All-New Flavor, And We Got a First Taste

Here I was, thinking I knew everything there was to know about Cheetos. After all, the snack dates back to 1948, when Fritos creator Charles Elmer Doolin bought a deep fryer and began making his version of a popular snack called "Cheese Corn Niblets." His cheese-filled delight was an instant hit, but really, does that surprise you? In fact, I bet you can close your eyes and imagine the cheesy goodness that coats your finger as you eat it right now because it's a flavor so baked into our collective psyche. (Fun fact: That cheese that sticks to your fingers is actually called "cheedle.”) Well, guess what? It's time to throw everything you thought you knew about Cheetos out the window — because it's dropping a whole new flavor. And we got the first taste.



In January, Cheetos announced the all-new Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion. But rather than just tell us about the new snack, Fritos sent us a bag to try before anyone else, with a personal note from Mr. Chester Cheetah himself. (Sorry, but the contents of the note are just between the big cat and me.)

Upon opening the bag, I was hit with the scent of copious amounts of chili pepper and lime. I was too giddy to let the smell linger on its own, so I dipped my hand into the bag to pull out the familiar-looking Cheeto, which appeared to be the twin of the brand's classic Flamin' Hot chip. Biting down, an intense burst of flavor filled my mouth with all the right notes: Those aforementioned chili peppers, with a bit of garlic, ginger, and citrus in every bite. It's ideal for those looking for something to spice up their snack game with the right amount of tang.

"Cheetos is constantly keeping a pulse on the latest trends so that we can bring our fans the bold flavors they are searching for," Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, shares as to why the brand decided to come out with a new flavor now. "We know Cheetos and Flamin' Hot lovers are eager to try unique flavor combinations, which is why we're so excited to bring Cheetos Crunchy Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion to the snack aisle."

While this isn't as different as Cheetos Sweetos Cinnamon Sugar Puffs, the new flavor is still absolutely worth trying. You can pick it up in stores now in 8.5oz for $5.19, 3.25oz for $2.29, and 1.0oz for $0.50.

