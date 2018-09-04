The Cheesecake Factory Will Donate a Meal Every Time You Order Through DoorDash This Month

The Cheesecake Factory is known for two things: its never-ending menu and, well, its cheesecakes (right now there are 50 flavors and counting). And, this September (which happens to be Hunger Action Month) the fast-casual chain is putting its seemingly limitless food resources to use. For every Cheesecake Factory or Grand Lux Cafe order placed through DoorDash, the company will donate one meal to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks that helps feed the 41 million Americans struggling with hunger, including 13 million children. (Technically, Feeding America gets ten cents for every order from a participating restaurant, and one dollar helps provide at least ten meals.)

This isn't the only philanthropic venture The Cheesecake Factory has embarked on this year. Back in June, the chain debuted its Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake—a feat of maximalism, combining cherry-flavored cheesecake with actual cherries, fudge cake, and at least three kinds of chocolate chips (dark chocolate, white chocolate, and pink crunch balls). For every slice sold at Cheesecake Factory locations through February, 2019, the restaurant will donate another 25 cents to Feeding America (that equals over two meals, according to the math above).

If cherries and chocolate aren't your thing, maybe Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake is? This (also recently introduced) dessert collab between TCF and the mall food court staple features alternating layers of cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake—a combo that one Food & Wine staffer described as "more cake-like than cheesecake"—topped with Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting and drizzled with caramel. It's incredibly sweet, but, then again, if you're ordering something with both Cinnabon and The Cheesecake Factory in its name, you know what you're getting into.

In any case, if you've never experienced the pleasure of having a slice of The Cheesecake Factory's cheesecake delivered straight to your home, now is the perfect time to change that.