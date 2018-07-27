National Cheesecake Day Deals You Need to Know About

Were you aware that this coming Monday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day? First of all, you're welcome. And second of all, this isn't the type of food holiday you can just walk into unprepared for. Luckily, two of our favorite cheesecake-centric chains are celebrating in a big way, and we have all the details on how you can get in on the action.

Junior's Cheesecake (a restuarant with locations in the tri-state area, as well as an outpost in Boca Raton, Florida and nation-wide shipping) is debuting a brand-new flavor in honor of its signature dessert's special day: Strawberry Shortcake, a cheesecake blended with fresh strawberries and sandwiched between layers of homemade yellow cake.

On July 30, customers can purchase the limited-edition sweet for $5 per slice, and entire Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecakes will be available for order on the Junior's website through August. Speaking of which, from now through National Cheesecake Day, Junior's is hosting a cheesecake sale online, with prices starting at $29.99 plus shipping.

Meanwhile, The Cheesecake Factory is introducing two new flavors this Monday: Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl and Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate. Yes, Cinnabon as in the mall food court staple. This dessert collab features alternating layers of cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake, topped with Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting and drizzled with caramel.

Ghirardelli's take on The Cheesecake Factory's trademark dessert is also a feat of maximalism, combining cherry-flavored cheesecake with actual cherries, fudge cake, and at least three kinds of chocolate chips (dark chocolate, white chocolate, and pink crunch balls).

For every slice sold through next February, TCF is donating 25 cents to Feeding America, an organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. And, just like last year, The Cheesecake Factory is rolling out its "Any Slice, Half Price" deal for their dine-in guests on National Cheesecake Day.

So, go forth and eat cheesecake! Or, if you're feeling ambitions, stay in and make cheesecake. Here's a list of a few of our favorite recipes (No-bake white chocolate cheesecake! Red velvet cheesecake!) to get you started.