The popular saying “Choose a job you love, and you’ll never have to work a day in your life” has been frequently — and mistakenly — credited to everyone from Confucius to Mark Twain to assorted motivational speakers. Regardless of who said it first (and, for what it’s worth, it seems to have been an unnamed “old timer” referenced by a Princeton professor), they’d probably encourage you to apply for this gig at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research.

The Center is currently accepting applications for a Descriptive Sensory Panelist whose regular responsibilities will include tasting up to 24 cheese samples and 12 different pizzas a week, in addition to other foods. The panelist will need to be on-site for these tasting sessions, which will last around three hours, and they could be called for three sessions a week. They’ll also collect $15 per hour for their services, which means that they could pocket up to $135 bucks per week to eat cheese and pizza.

According to the job listing, one of the Sensory Panelist’s main responsibilities is “describing a range of food products in terms of appearance, texture, aroma, and flavor,” and providing accurate ratings for each sample based on the metrics that they’re taught. But don’t worry if you’ve never been a professional pizza eater before: according to Brandon Prochaska, the Center’s sensory coordinator, they’ll teach you everything you need to know.

“There are specialized scales and terminology that we use that people probably haven’t been exposed to before, but they learn all of that as they go along,” he told the Wisconsin State Journal, adding that it could take three months to be fully trained as a product tester.

For the pizza samples alone, the Sensory Panelists will be asked to evaluate “15 to 20 attributes” of each pie, including how it looks, how it tastes, and even how the cheese stretches as they take each bite.

The other (non-chewing) parts of the job include participating in discussions about the samples that are being tasted, “accurately following instructions,” and basically just showing up for tester training, performance monitoring studies, and for each product evaluation session.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that there have been around 135 applicants for the five Sensory Panelist positions. The Center for Dairy Research will be accepting would-be taste testers’ resumes through next Wednesday, June 21.

“Not that it’s not a good job or anything, but I think sometimes people see us as fanciful,” Prochaska said. “It’s just eating cheese.”

Don’t say that like it’s a bad thing!