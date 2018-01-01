Charleston Travel Guide

Charleston Travel Guide

Charleston Travel Guide

F&W’s guide to Charleston features spectacular restaurants from expert chefs like Sean Brock, incredible soul food and obsession-worthy pecan sticky buns.

Top Picks

Charleston Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Hotel Pick

Charleston Travel Guide: Wentworth Mansion

Wentworth Mansion

This mansion's 21 rooms have modern amenities, plus antique details such as hand-carved marble fireplaces, intricate woodwork and Tiffany stained glass windows. Chef Marc Collins oversees breakfast, which might include sautéed shrimp and organic Carolina grits or rice-flour pancakes with maple syrup and homemade rabbit sausage. wentworthmansion.com.

More of the Best Bed & Breakfasts
Charleston Restaurants: Husk

Editor’s Pick

  Located in a beautifully restored circa-1893 Queen Anne, Husk showcases Southern food and ingredients. Every single item on the menu comes from below the Mason-Dixon Line, from the salt to the seafood.
Husk’s Delicious Research
Best Fried Chicken in the U.S.

Husk’s Delicious Research

Forget the focus on super-secret batter recipes. Star chef Sean Brock is hard at work trying to answer the question, “Just how many fats can chicken be fried in?” Brock’s chicken, which is available by reservation only and requires 48 hours notice, is fried in butter, chicken fat, bacon fat and country ham fat.

 
Poogan’s Porch
Haunted Restaurants

Poogan’s Porch

The Charleston police receive so many calls about a distressed woman dressed in black trapped inside this upscale Southern restaurant that authorities disregard new reports. The woman is believed to be the ghost of Zoe St. Armand, who owned the house in the early 1900s.

 

Recipes from Charleston Chefs

 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up