Charleston Travel Guide
Charleston Travel Guide
Charleston Travel Guide
F&W’s guide to Charleston features spectacular restaurants from expert chefs like Sean Brock, incredible soul food and obsession-worthy pecan sticky buns.
Top Picks
Charleston Restaurants
-
Insider Picks
-
Splurge
-
Classic
-
Best Value
-
Coffee & Sweets
-
Bars
Hotel Pick
Wentworth Mansion
This mansion's 21 rooms have modern amenities, plus antique details such as hand-carved marble fireplaces, intricate woodwork and Tiffany stained glass windows. Chef Marc Collins oversees breakfast, which might include sautéed shrimp and organic Carolina grits or rice-flour pancakes with maple syrup and homemade rabbit sausage. wentworthmansion.com.More of the Best Bed & Breakfasts
Husk’s Delicious Research
Forget the focus on super-secret batter recipes. Star chef Sean Brock is hard at work trying to answer the question, “Just how many fats can chicken be fried in?” Brock’s chicken, which is available by reservation only and requires 48 hours notice, is fried in butter, chicken fat, bacon fat and country ham fat.
Poogan’s Porch
The Charleston police receive so many calls about a distressed woman dressed in black trapped inside this upscale Southern restaurant that authorities disregard new reports. The woman is believed to be the ghost of Zoe St. Armand, who owned the house in the early 1900s.