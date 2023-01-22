Get Game Day Ready with These Charcuterie Boards from Amazon While They’re Up to 54% Off

We’re fast approaching Super Bowl LVII, and though many of us will actually watch the game, a large portion of us (me) show up for the food. We’re talking lavish spreads of comfort-food dishes, cheesy and crunchy one-biters, and of course, the honorary snack board.

If you’re like me and plan to host or bring a board of your own, now’s the perfect time to snap one up, since there are a ton on sale up to 54% off at Amazon.

Shop anything from mega-stacked sets with cheese knives, tiny bowls, slates and chalk for labeling, or go the simple route with just a wooden board. Plus, you can use it for future dinner parties and gatherings, leave it for the host as a gift, or keep it for at-home movie nights.

Regardless of what you choose, they’ll house any savory or sweet bite you arrange. Shop eight of the best deals below, with prices starting at only $20.

Best Charcuterie Board Deals at Amazon

If you’re going big this year, why not snap up a set with the works. This double-discount option from Smirly comes with 11 pieces to round out your selection. It has a sturdy 13-by-13-inch bamboo board with convenient lips at the edge to place crackers and bread, plus it perfectly nestles the two ceramic bowls included in the set too. Pop jams, dipping sauces, tiny bites like nuts or chocolate, or anything else that needs its own space. The board also has a nifty pull out storage section that holds cheese knives and utensils and two slate labels and chalk. And, if you need a bit of separation, it also comes with a smaller round tray that’s perfect for fruit to pop alongside your square board.

This set is a shopper-loved favorite, with about 12,500 perfect ratings. “For the amount of money I spend on this board compared to how expensive most boards of this size are, I was not expecting anything magnificent. But man was I wrong,” one shopper wrote. “The board itself has everything you could possibly need and is beautifully made,” they added.

A second wrote, “The perfect board for get togethers or simply every football game.”

To buy: Smirly 13-Piece Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set, $44 with coupon (originally $56) at amazon.com

For a round, cooler-toned wooden board, this popular ChefSofi option is another one that’s on sale right now. It comes with a unique design to help stow away extra goodies too. The 13-inch board has indents on one edge for four bowls to keep ingredients separate, with the other half-open with a lip for cheeses, meats, and crackers. The open side also pulls out to reveal a storage space for the four cheese knives underneath.

With over 6,000 perfect ratings, it's another ideal board to snap up for gatherings. “It's very versatile in the way you can create your board, whether you're making one for an intimate setting for a few people, or serving a larger party,” an Amazon reviewer wrote about it.

To buy: ChefSofi 9-Piece Cheese Board Set, $62 with coupon (originally $72) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for a simpler style without the bells and whistles, or a larger board that is multi-purpose, you can’t go wrong with this large two-tone wood board. Made to be a cutting board or serving board, it’s currently on sale for 54% off.

Since it’s roughly 30-by-20-inches, it offers plenty of space for prepping ingredients, and you can craft up a pretty luxurious appetizer or dessert spread afterward. “It’s nice enough to both cut on and serve from,” a user wrote. Plus, since it’s fairly open (it has a small lip on the edges and a groove to collect juices in one corner) you’ve got free reign on how you’d like to arrange or organize your spread.

To buy: Greener Chef Bamboo Extra-Large Two-Tone Cutting Board, $70 (originally $150) at amazon.com

For a cozy gathering, check out this Lipper International board. Though 21.5-inches long, it’s only just over 8-inches wide, meaning you’ve got a ton of length to play around with, but it won’t take too much space on the counter or need too many ingredients to fill.

It's made from cool-toned acacia wood and has a wooden handle for easy maneuvering with a small strap for hanging if you want to store it on display. Once the party’s all said and done, you can also use one side as a cutting board too.

To buy: Lipper International Acacia Wood Cutting and Serving Board, $25 (originally $30) at amazon.com

No matter the size of your crowd, there are tons of serving boards ready to amp up your next party. Grab them all on sale right now at Amazon, but don’t wait too long, since the big day will be here before you know it.

To buy: Charmont 8-Piece Round Charcuterie Board, $20 (originally $31) at amazon.com

To buy: Bambüsi 12-Piece Cheese Board and Knife Set, $40 with coupon (originally $80) at amazon.com

To buy: XcE 11-Piece Bamboo Cheese Board with Knife Set, $39 (originally $59) at amazon.com

To buy: Juvale 6-Piece Mini Slate Boards and Chalk Set, $20 (originally $21) at amazon.com