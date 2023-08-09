Your Summer Isn't Complete Without This Cheesecake Factory-Chic Beach Towel

If you’ve ever walked into a Cheesecake Factory, looked around at the Egyptian columns, the pastel frescoes painted on the ceilings, and the equally ornate chandeliers and statues, you might have asked yourself “What in the Glamburger is happening here?” The gloriously over-the-top decor is largely thanks to Rich McCormack, who was called in to design the chain’s sixth location and spent the next 15 years convincing himself that yes, those walls definitely needed some Victorian-inspired touches, too.

“If I try to describe to you what it looks like, you’d probably think it was one of the most horrible-looking places around,” he told Eater in 2017, adding that “most people wouldn’t be brave enough” to combine all of those disparate design elements.

Now you can bring a little bit of The Cheesecake Factory-inspired chaos into your own home, thanks to the latest drop from Chain. The dining and consumer product group, which was co-founded by The Office star B.J. Novak and Chef Tim Hollingsworth, is releasing a tote and a beach towel which are both inspired by some of The Cheesecake Factory’s most charmingly bonkers features.

The Chain Restaurant Tote ($40) has a bold striped design that has been borrowed from The Cheesecake Factory’s dictionary-thick menus, and is printed with “The Chain Restaurant” in a typeface that will also look familiar.

The “Chillest Frickin’ Summer Beach Towel” ($100) has taken its own inspiration from the murals painted on the restaurant’s ceilings. According to a release, the towel features “a bird with cheesecake tail feathers, a lobster enjoying an avocado egg roll, and whatever that weird Eye of Sauron pillar is that’s at all the restaurant’s booths.”

Jen Lewis, who designed the beach towel, was also responsible for Chain’s “Hut Hat,” which went well-beyond viral earlier this year. The reversible bucket hat had a red-and-white checkered design that every 80s kid immediately recognized as the pattern on Pizza Hut’s old Tiffany-style lamps. (Just looking at that hat makes us want to find that Book It! badge we had in elementary school.)

“Those Pizza Hut Tiffany lamps are some of the most iconic pieces of New Americana design,” Nicholas Kraft, one of Chain’s co-founders, said at the time of the Hut Hat’s release. “They elicit such joy and fond memories.”

The same goes for The Cheesecake Factory’s own over-decorated interiors, which make us think of Saturday afternoons at the mall, of reluctantly sharing our Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake, and of wondering whether anyone has actually read all the way through that massive menu. Both the tote and the beach towel will be available in limited quantities on EatatChain.com, starting at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 10.