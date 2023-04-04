One of the Oldest Restaurants at Downtown Disney Is Permanently Closing, and Fans Have Feelings

Catal Restaurant first opened its doors at Downtown Disney in 2001

By Stacey Leasca
Published on April 4, 2023
Catal on Downtown Drive in Disneyland
Ian G Dagnall / Alamy Stock Photo.

Major changes are coming to Disneyland dining. 

Catal Restaurant, which opened in Downtown Disney in 2001, is permanently closing its doors on April 14. The restaurant was well-known for its Mediterranean bites as well as its privileged terrace view of the Downtown Disney area.

“We’re celebrating an incredible, delightful, delicious 22 years — from now until our last day of service,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post. “Sip favorite cocktails from the last two decades as we toast to the laughs, the memories, and the meals.⁣ Come cheers with us one more time.”

As the Disneyland website explained, the restaurant “will soon be closing to make way for an exciting new addition to the Downtown Disney District.” The public relations team at Disney revealed in 2022 that the space will be taken over by chef Carlos Gaytan, whose first restaurant, Mexique, received a Michelin star in 2008. 

“...Gaytan will bring his inclusive vision of Mexican cuisine to Paseo and Centrico in the locations currently occupied by Catal & Uva Bar, brought to life by Patina Restaurant Group,” Kelsey Lynch, the public relations director at Disneyland Resort, wrote in a blog post. “The restaurant and central courtyard bar and dining area will offer guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.” 

Though we’re sure Disneyland-goers will be delighted with the changes, fans of Catal were still saddened by the news. 

“This breaks my heart! Food is delicious, Service is fantastic, and Breakfast with Santa is my family’s favorite Christmas tradition,” one follower shared on Instagram. “Going to Catal at Christmas time has always been our tradition since discovering Breakfast with Santa. It’s something my son looked forward to every single year. This is sad,” another added. 

The closing of Catal isn’t the only change coming to Downtown Disney. Lynch explained in the blog post that Din Tai Fung will also open in the district to “offer guests their soup dumplings handcrafted right on site.” 

Still, that’s likely little solace for die-hard Catal fans, like the one who simply commented on the restaurant’s Instagram, “Please don’t go.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Top Chef Restaurants: Suzy Wong's House of Yum; Nashville
Best 'Top Chef' Restaurants
Dairy cows on the farm
These Will Be the Biggest Travel Trends of 2023, According to Experts
Rao's restaurant in East Harlem, NYC; Rao's jarred marinara sauce
What Happens When the Grocery Store Is the Buzziest Restaurant in Town?
Open-Air Holiday Market at Sun Valley Resort
The Best Holiday Market in Every State
Livingston, MT
An Incredible Food City Is Hiding in the Rural West
City Winery reusable bottle
Grand Central Station Is Getting a Cool New Wine Bar — Complete with Wine Growlers for Commuters
The Best AprÃ¨s-Ski Towns in America
The Best Après-Ski Towns in America
Carlos Gaytan
Game-Changer Carlos Gaytán Made His Big Return to Chicago with Tzuco
The Unbearable Weight of Being Late
What to Do When You're Running Late for a Restaurant Reservation
Glorietta Trattoria, Jackson Hole, Wyoming
The Most Romantic Restaurant in Every State
Canard
The Best Breakfast in Every State
Matild Café & Cabaret
Grabbing a Drink at This Stunning Budapest Coffee House Is Like Stepping Back in Time to the Early 1900s
Havana, Cuba
Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay in Havana
Sonoma vineyard
48 Hours in Sonoma: Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay
West Bound and Down
16 Craft Breweries Where the Food Is as Big a Draw as the Beer
david-chang-ugly-delicious-netflix-blog218
Every Restaurant in David Chang's 'Ugly Delicious' Show on Netflix