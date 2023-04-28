I’ve Replaced Nearly All My Cookware With This Nonstick Dutch Oven That Makes Cooking and Cleaning Much Easier

I’ve been using the same pots and pans for nearly 10 years. Between the scratch marks from mindlessly mixing food in a pot with a fork and trying to scrape off burnt food from a pan, it’s safe to say that I was in desperate need of an upgrade.

When the kitchen brand Caraway,known for its nonstick, non-toxic collection, sent me its Dutch oven to test, the single pot quickly replaced all of my pots and pans. I’ve used it everyday for over a month, and have made everything from breakfast to dinner in it. And right now, the brand is having its Mother’s Day Savings Event so you can grab select colors of this Dutch oven for 10% off at checkout.

To buy: Caraway Dutch Oven, from $135 at carawayhome.com

At first glance, the Dutch oven is an aesthetically-pleasing pot with a smooth exterior across eight colors like a creamy ivory or bright marigold, and each is finished off with silver or gold hardware. I actually leave the pot on my stovetop to serve as kitchen decor when it’s not in use because it’s so satisfying to look at. Plus, unlike many Dutch ovens that cost well over $200, Caraway’s Dutch oven starts at $135, making it a steal for the quality design of this multifunctional piece of cookware.

Inside the Dutch oven and the included lid, there’s a subtle, glistening interior that’s made of non-toxic coating and nonstick ceramic for even heat distribution while cooking. To ensure that the high-quality pot lasts me as long as possible, I only cook with soft, rounded spoons or spatulas — no more stirring stews with a sharp fork in this house.

Whether I’m making fried eggs or pulled pork, all I need to use is butter or olive oil as a base (no cooking spray per the brand’s included instructions). I’ve even used it to cook chicken that goes straight from baking in the oven to serving at my dining table (it’s oven-safe up to 550° Fahrenheit, believe it or not). It’s a spacious 6.5-quart pot that cooks meals enough to feed my family of three or when we have larger gatherings of six or more.

And cleaning the Dutch oven is a breeze. I no longer need to stand at my sink for long periods of time, scrubbing at stubborn, stuck-on bits of food. Everything glides off the nonstick surface when I use a soft sponge and dish soap, and there’s no residue or leftover food scents after it dries either. The easy clean up process makes me want to use the Dutch oven on repeat.

After using the Dutch oven for so long with nothing but positive things to say about it, I wasn’t the least bit surprised to find that shoppers feel the same way. One reviewer used it to bake bread, and said the nonstick surface “worked flawlessly” while another shared that “clean up is a dream.” A third who uses it for braising, described the Dutch oven as “durable,” and “convenient” for cooking delicious meals. One person called it “a beautiful piece of cookware,” and their favorite for cooking casseroles. And a fifth who originally bought it as a gift, said the recipient “loved it so much” that they ended up purchasing another Dutch oven for themselves.

Grab this useful, eye-pleasing Dutch oven and more cookware from Caraway, and score savings on select products ahead of Mother’s Day.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $135

