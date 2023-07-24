A Major Mistake on Cap'n Crunch's Uniform Has Finally Been Fixed

The stripes on the cereal mascot's sleeves are getting a long overdue update.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on July 24, 2023
Cap'n Crunch
Photo:

Courtesy of Capân Crunch

If you grew up in a household that permitted sugary breakfasts every morning (or at least on Saturdays), you've probably spent at least a few good minutes staring into the eyes of seafaring cereal mascot Cap'n Crunch. You may have noticed his iconic white mustache and disembodied eyebrows, his cartoonish bicorne hat, and those fancy epaulets and shiny buttons adorning his double-breasted coat.

But over the years, eagle-eyed cereal munchers have also noticed an important error in the uniform of one Cap'n Horatio Magellan Crunch: The gold stripes on his sleeves are below his rank.

Despite his decades of distinguished service fighting off the dreaded Soggies or sailing into your bowl as part of a balanced breakfast, Cap'n Crunch has been wearing a coat sporting three bars — reserved for the lower rank of commander — instead of the four bars befitting of a captain. In fact, since the character was first created in 1963 by television producer Allan Burns (who also worked on Rocky and Bullwinkle and co-created The Munsters and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among other credits), Cap'n Crunch's sleeves have varied from depicting him as an ensign (one bar) to lieutenant (two bars), and, presently, commander.

But for the Cap'n's 60th birthday, the folks at The Quaker Oats Company decided it was time to set things right. Starting this month, Cap'n Crunch's uniform is getting a long overdue adjustment on all of the brand's cereal and snack products.

To celebrate this official uniform promotion as well as the Cap'n 60th birthday, last week at San Diego's Comic-Con, 60 cosplayers marched the streets dressed as the Navy man, four bars on each sleeve and all.

A group of people dressed as Cap'n Crunch salute

Courtesy of Capân Crunch

"With the celebration of Cap'n Crunch's 60th birthday this year, we thought it was only fitting to commemorate his epic 60 years of tasty adventures with a fresh new look," said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Quaker Foods North America at PepsiCo. "What better way to unveil the beloved Cap'n Crunch's new four-striped look than with his cosplaying Crunchmates around one of the most iconic pop culture events of the year?!"

Sadly, due to the allure of alliteration, we doubt we'll ever see our beloved Cap'n promoted to Admiral.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
cap'n crunch real name captain
Cap’n Crunch’s Real Name Isn’t Cap’n Crunch and Everything You Know Is a Lie
A box of Cap'N Crunch cereal
Cap'n Crunch's 60th Birthday Brunch Is One of the Hottest Tickets at Coachella
Taylor Swift performs in Kansas City, Missouri
You Can Win a VIP Ticket to Taylor Swift's Final U.S. Tour Stop Just by Dancing in the Freezer Section
The Top Chef Season 20 Finalists stand in front of the table of guests at Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris.
Spoiler Alert: Here's the Winner of 'Top Chef' Season 20
A New York Water Taxi in the East River
A Cap'n Crunch Ferry Will Sail New Yorkers to Work Next Week
Is This Rum's Big Year?
It's Time to Give Rum the Spotlight It Deserves
lacroix-legal-massachusetts-FT-BLOG0719.jpg
LaCroix Is Finally 'Legal' in Massachusetts
Rick and Morty McDonalds Szechuan sauce
McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Is Finally Back
Emotional Support Beer
You Can Finally Buy an 'Emotional Support Beer'
IHOP flip'd exterior rendering
IHOP Is Finally Opening Its Fast-Casual Concept
Milk Chocolate
Milk Chocolate Is Finally Getting the Respect It Deserves
Game of Thrones Six Kingdoms Whisky
Winter Is Coming, and So Is the Final 'Game of Thrones' Whisky
ratatouille-ride-FT-BLOG1219.jpg
Disney's 'Ratatouille' Ride Is Finally Opening in the U.S. Next Year
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter Bottle and Glass
Yuengling's Hershey's Chocolate Beer Is Finally Getting a Wide Release
Mean Girl Toaster Strudel Package Close Up
Official 'Mean Girls' Toaster Strudels Are Finally Here, and They're So Fetch
Julia Child Food Trail
There's Finally a Julia Child Food Trail in Santa Barbara