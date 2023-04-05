Cap'n Crunch's 60th Birthday Brunch Is One of the Hottest Tickets at Coachella

They say you're only as old as you feel, and apparently Cap'n Crunch is feeling pretty youthful. The cereal-hawking sailor is turning 60 years old and has plans to celebrate the milestone with all the hip kids attending the first weekend of this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Appropriate to the theme, the pool at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will serve as the venue for the festivities but will be transformed into "Cap'n's Cove." The party will be hosted by actress and singer Reneé Rapp and feature an all-vinyl DJ set from DJ PEE .WEE (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak).

According to the announcement from General Mills, attendees will "celebrate their weekend in true Crunch style while munching on Crunch-inspired brunch items, sipping on drinks from the Galley Bar, glamming up their festival fit at the customization cabana, checking out merch released exclusively in honor of the Cap’n’s 60th birthday, or enjoying experiential art installations."

If that sounds like a good time to you, you can be enjoying cereal-ified brunch food and beverages at the Cap'n's big birthday bash happening Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST (read that as Pacific Standard Time or Palm Springs Time, your choice).

The event is free, however you'll have to snag one of the limited number of tickets to attend. Those tickets are up for grabs starting today (April 5) while supplies last. And lest you think celebrating cereal mascots is just for kids, the event is for ages 21 and up.

Head to capnscove.com to gain admission to what might just be the coolest 60th birthday party you'll ever attend.



But if you can't make it there are other ways to celebrate: A special edition Birthday Crunch cereal with birthday cake flavored "Crunch Balloons" is available in stores nationwide for a limited time. And you can still score some of the exclusive 60th birthday merch by entering to win at CapnCrunchBday.com.