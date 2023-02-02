Depending on where you live, you might already be camping away on your days off. But, if you’re anywhere in a cooler climate, you’re likely counting down the days until the temperature’s moderate enough to get back out there. As hard as it is to believe, though, those days will soon be here — and you’ll need a fully stacked arsenal of kitchenware for when the time comes.

You’re in luck too, since REI has tons of items waiting for you to snap up for your next trip. The mega camping brand’s got tons of mugs, tumblers, dining sets, coolers, and even cookware pieces, all at a discounted price.

Prices start at only $7, with discounts reaching as high as 63% off. Now’s the perfect time to grab anything you need for your next trip, whether you're planning on camping next week or next month. Just keep scrolling to see 13 of the best deals below.

Best REI Camping Kitchenware Deals

Everyone needs a good old mug when they’re camping, especially when it’s a bit brisk during chilly spring days or cooler nights. There are so many options on sale at REI too, from simple $7 mugs to full on sets and tumblers.

REI

To buy: Mountain Summit 4-Piece Gear Classic Blue Enamel Mug Set, $15 (originally $20) at rei.com

This stainless steel insulated mug from GSI outdoors is 63% off right now, plus it comes in both red and green. It can hold roughly 17-ounces, which is great for versatility. You can put anything in here, from water, to a hot beverage—you can even put a smoothie in it if you’re feeling fancy. It has a spill resistant seal so you don’t need to worry about things leaking while you’re on the move, and when you’re ready to sit down and drink, there’s a slip-resistant bottom to keep it from falling over at your campsite.

REI

To buy: GSI Outdoors Glacier Commuter Mug, $10 (originally $27) at rei.com

If you plan to stay at a campsite for a few days, there are tons of pieces to help you maintain your typical cooking routines. This cookware set has all the essentials at a great price. You’ll get two different sized pots, plus a lid for the larger poit, as well as a trusty skillet. Each piece of cookware is nonstick, which will make for easy cleanup, even in the great outdoors.

The set as a whole also only weighs just under 2 pounds, so it won’t add much weight to your pack, either. It stacks up neatly since they all nest into each other, fitting inside the mesh bag that comes with the set.

REI

To buy: Mountain Summit Gear Hard-Anodized Cookset, $55 (originally $70) at rei.com

And, if you need a stovetop to cook it all, this deluxe cooktop is also on sale for nearly 30% off, and it has two burners and a tucked away grill for a total experience. Sear up your favorite burgers or sausages, bubble up some chili, or cook morning oats — the options are endless.

It’s powered with propane canisters, and has a high BTU output, which means it’ll cook your foods faster, even at altitude. It automatically ignites with the push button, plus there’s easy-to-control dials to lower or raise the heat on the burners for the grill top. Both burners can be used at the same time too, plus there’s a convenient drip tray to ensure you leave no trace. (Bonus, this 4-person tableware set is also on sale to enjoy these freshly cooked meals.)

REI

To buy: Zempire 2-Burner Deluxe & Grill High-Pressure Camping Stove, $200 (originally $279) at rei.com

When you’re all done with cooking and you’ve got leftovers, use these eco-friendly beeswax wraps to stow away food. The set of five is discounted by 50%, plus it’s got a forest design—fitting for where you’ll be using it. You’ll get one large wrap, two medium, and two small, so it’ll fit with anything from a block of cheese, to leftover fruit or vegetables, sandwiches, and you can even use the largest to cover a big bowl.

They’re washable and reusable, plus they don’t take up much space at all in a camping bag, unlike a bulkier box of plastic wrap.

REI

To buy: Bee's Wrap 5-Piece Forest Floor Print Wrap Set, $14 (originally $28) at rei.com

There’s also a cooler on sale if you want to hold some goodies in for a day trip. It has a 10-liter capacity so you can stow away drinks, snacks, meals, or anything else you need to keep chilled for an extended period of time. And it promises to keep ice solid for up to 24 hours. It comes with an attached bottle opener, a front panel sleeve pocket, and an adjustable strap for comfortable holding.

REI

To buy: Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler, $45 (originally $60) at rei.com

Shop these options and more on sale to prepare for your next camping trip. There’s just about everything you’d need to get your camp kitchen ready for a season of exploring.

REI

To buy: Poler Poler Camp Mug, $7 (originally $10) at rei.com

REI

To buy: United By Blue Ceramic Mug, $15 (originally $24) at rei.com

REI

To buy: Mountain Summit Gear 4-Person Enamel Tableware Set, $48 (originally $60) at rei.com

REI

To buy: United By Blue Stoneware Mug, $20 (originally $32) at rei.com

REI

To buy: United By Blue Stoneware Travel Mug, $25 (originally $42) at rei.com

REI

To buy: ALPS Mountaineering Iron Ridge Cook Station, $210 (originally $280) at rei.com

REI

To buy: United By Blue Insulated Travel Mug, $21 (originally $42) at rei.com