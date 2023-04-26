Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Storefront Dedicated to Camping Gear, and Prices Start at Just $22

As summer approaches, and the weather begins to warm up, families start planning excursions into the great outdoors. But making sure you’re ready for an adventure means getting reacquainted with all the gear you packed away last year. Dusting off the tent tucked away in the garage, checking to make sure the lifejackets don’t have any holes, and testing the flashlight’s batteries are essential tasks.

Chances are you probably need to replenish some of the camping gear that got damaged last spring and summer, or has been used so many times in a row, it's time for a replacement. This secret Amazon storefront has everything you need, from coolers to chemical-free mosquito repellent, and waterproof storage bags to keep all your valuables safe. And prices start at just $22.

Below, find 7 of our picks for the best deals on camping gear that will make any adventure, on land and sea, stress-free and seamless.

The Best Camping Gear to Buy During Amazon’s Spring Outdoors Event

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller

Amazon

To buy: $31 at amazon.com

Preparing dinner with a view of a nearby lake or river in the background is one of the many joys of camping. But once you’ve gathered your family at the picnic table, a swarm of mosquitoes hovering around everyone's faces as they are trying to enjoy their dinner can ruin the mood.

This battery powered Thermacell mosquito repellent is an easy solution. It’s chemical-free so you don’t have to worry about strong odors or sticky sprays. The Thermacell creates a 15-foot protection radius, and the battery lasts for six and half hours before it needs to be charged, according to the brand, so you can spend a whole day at your campsite mosquito free, and then charge it overnight.

Igloo Cooler Backpack

Amazon

To buy: $39 (originally $46) at amazon.com

If you’re going for a short hike or spending the day at the beach with friends, a convenient way to transport cold drinks is a must-have. This insulated backpack can fit 18 cans of your favorite beverage, and the soft sided material is comfortable to carry. Igloo makes coolers with 25% more foam insulation than other brands, according to the brand, so your drinks will stay cool throughout the day.

Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher

Amazon

To buy: $45 at amazon.com

This tumbler is so much more than a viral TikTok sensation. Stanley tumblers feature double-wall insulation so that your drinks stay cold for hours, and it comes with a built-in straw for easy sipping. The leakproof lid prevents messes, and the stainless steel construction ensures that you’ll get years of use out of it. Whether you’re on a long road trip or embarking on a trek up a mountain, this tumbler will keep you hydrated — and you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged while you’re out there roughing it.

Coghlan’s Pop-Up Trash Can

Amazon

To buy: $22 (originally $29) at amazon.com

If you’re planning a camping trip in a remote location this summer, it's imperative to keep the landscape around you free from trash. That’s where this collapsible trash comes in handy. The compact design is easy to store in a backpack or car. Once you’re done with it, use the cloth handles on the side to transport your garbage to nearest dumpster.

Made from heavy duty polyester, it has grommets at the bottom so that it can be staked to the ground. No more worrying about a flimsy plastic bag blowing away in the wind with all your trash. And the zipper closure at the top keeps odors out of your space.

Plano Hard Cooler

Amazon

To buy: $121 (originally $160) at amazon.com

Sometimes, you just need a more durable cooler to take with you on outdoor adventures. This Plano cooler is ideal for fishing trips and boating excursions. The 21-ounce capacity holds anything from ice to beer to water bottles, and one inch of insulation paired with an airtight seal keeps it all cold for up to five days, according to the brand. The industrial strength exterior is tough enough to resist dents or cracks. It even comes with a stainless steel bottle opener on the lid.

Case-Mate Waterproof Dry Bags

Amazon

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

If you’re planning on going kayaking, boating, or swimming at the beach this summer, dry bags are essential. These waterproof bags keep your electronics and clothes dry and protected from not just water, but dirt and snow as well. A clear pocket at the front for your phone gives you touch screen access without needing to remove it. The shoulder strap lets you sling it across your chest (you can even take it on a jet ski) or it can be clipped to a kayak or backpack.

AmazonBasics Camping Chair

Amazon

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

Once you’ve settled into your camping spot, the fire is started, and your family is down by the lake skipping rocks and taking advantage of the tire swing, now it's your turn to relax. Time to unfold your camping chair, and enjoy the fresh air and pleasant sounds of nature.

If the one you’ve been using has seen too many camping trips over the years, replace it with this simple AmazonBasics camping chair. It folds up so it's easy to throw in the back of the car if you’re headed out for the weekend, and the nylon panels feature mesh panels for ventilation on hot days. There’s a built-in cup holder for your drink, and a storage pocket that can fit your cell phone, sunscreen, or a book.

