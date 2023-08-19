Get Ready for Fall Camping with These Deals on Top-Rated Cooking Gear at Amazon

Summer might be winding down, but camping isn’t just a hot weather activity — in fact, backpacking, hiking, and camping trips might be even more appealing as the weather starts to cool down. If you’re already planning outdoor excursions for fall and beyond, head over to Amazon, where you’ll find everything you need to outfit a camp kitchen.

Right now, you can find deals on all the gear you need to make memorable, delicious meals while camping, even when you’re in the middle of the wilderness. Whether you’re looking for a cooler that will keep your drinks cold as you sit around the campfire, or a lightweight stove that won’t weigh you down on a long distance hike, you’ll find affordable options for every type of adventure — and top-rated brands like Coleman, Igloo, and more are included in the discounts. Keep scrolling for the 20 best deals on camp kitchen gear.

Best Overall Deals on Camp Kitchen Gear

Amazon

Best Grill and Stove Deals

The most important feature of your camp kitchen is the outdoor grill. This two-burner propane Coleman camping stove is a great option for family and other group camping trips because it's spacious — it can fit a frying pan and a cooking pot at the same time. It weighs just five pounds, and when it's closed it can be conveniently carried by a handle More than 1,200 shoppers have awarded this stove a perfect rating on Amazon, with one shopper writing that if “you’re planning on camping a few times a year this stove is a must-have.”

Ohuhu Mini Stainless Steel Portable Stove

Amazon

If you’re looking for a smaller version, try this Ohuhu wood burning stove. It weighs less than a pound, and measures ‎5.59- by 5.59- by 3.31-inches, so it can be easily slipped into a backpack. Pots rest directly on top, so you can boil water for coffee, or cook soup, stew, or oatmeal — or you can use the included grate to grill meat. Plus, it works with not just wood, but canisters of propane, too.

This portable camp stove has more than 3,700 five-star ratings. One shopper who recently took it on a camping trip wrote that it “easily made a huge dinner,” as well as bacon and eggs in the morning. And at $20 it's one of the most affordable camp stove options we found.

Amazon

Best Cooler Deals

When you’re outdoors all day, you need to stay hydrated. But a tepid bottle of water (not to mention a lukewarm beer) can ruin the carefree mood. That’s why a reliable cooler is a must-have. For people who prefer rugged adventures, this Igloo 110-quart hard cooler is a worthy investment. It holds up to 168 cans, and the tough exterior is resistant to sun damage and denting.

But here’s the most important part: It can keep its content cold for up to five days, according to the brand, making it ideal for long haul boating and camping trips. One shopper who went camping for five days in Arizona wrote that it works just as well as more expensive brands like Yeti, and added that “with temps in the mid-90s everyday, we still came home with cold food.”

Zakeep Cooler Backpack

Amazon

If you’re looking for something that's slightly easier to transport, this Zakeep cooler backpack lets you take your cold drinks on hiking trips. It fits 36 cans at a time, and the side pockets can fit a bottle of wine. According to the brand, it can keep food and beverages cold for up to 16 hours, and is made from leakproof and waterproof materials. And right now, it’s only $30.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Accessory Deals

There are also lots of smaller accessories that go into outfitting a camp kitchen. This multi-purpose collapsible cutting board will be inspensible on camping trips. It can expand into a basket where you can wash dishes or store produce at your campsite — just flatten it to use the cutting board feature. With more than 2,400 perfect ratings, it’s one of Amazon shopper's favorite camping accessories, thanks to the fact that it’s easy to store and rinse clean. One shopper wrote that having a real sink to wash your hands “elevates camp life.” And $18 is a great deal for such a useful cooking tool.

Lighting Ever LED Camping Lantern

Amazon

If you’re coming back to your campsite after a day of kayaking or hiking, you will need more than the light of the moon to cook a satisfying dinner. This now-$23 LED lantern can illuminate your entire campsite, giving you enough light to use your propane grill or stove, start the campfire, and make everyone hot chocolate. The brightness is adjustable with the button on the front of the lantern, and according to the brand, the battery lasts for 12 hours.