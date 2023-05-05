I’m a Food Editor Who Loves to Go Camping, and These Are the 8 Products I Always Pack

When I was younger, camping was all about hiking. I wanted to climb the highest mountains and see the most amazing views. Nowadays, I’ve changed my pace. Camping for me is all about hanging out, enjoying time away from my phone, and eating delicious food surrounded by trees.

I’m pretty proud of the camp kitchen I’ve pulled together over the years. It includes essentials like a camping stove (yes, you need one), and inessentials like egg holders (which I personally need). Below, I’ve rounded up eight of my favorite camp kitchen items just in time for you to gear up for your next trip. Not only are they crucial for making meals like my delicious breakfast tacos, but prices even start at just $6.

Best Camp Kitchen Items:

Coghlan’s 12-Egg Holder, $6 at rei.com

Mountain Summit Gear Enameled Mugs, Set of 4, $15 (originally $20) at rei.com

OXO Outdoor Santoku Knife, $20 at rei.com

OXO Outdoor Cutting Board and Tray Set, $25 at rei.com

Greenpan 8-Inch Ceramic Nonstick Frypan, $35 at rei.com

Coleman Cascade Classic Camp Stove, $100 at rei.com

JetBoil Flash Cooking System, $125 at rei.com

Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler, $250 at yeti.com

Coghlan’s 12-Egg Holder

I used to use a Nalgene water bottle and just crack eggs inside of it, but that was difficult to clean and ultimately ruined my water bottle. Instead, this egg holder is able to securely store 12 eggs and is sturdy enough to make it your campsite without cracking any of them. It’s so cute, I sometimes even use it in my fridge at home.

Mountain Summit Gear Enameled Mugs, Set of 4

There are fancier mugs out there, but these are tried-and-true classics. They are lightweight, easy to clean, and try to tell me that the speckled design doesn’t just scream the great outdoors. Each holds 12 ounces of coffee, wine, or whiskey (woah, take it easy), and is durable enough to be thrown in a bucket without denting.

OXO Outdoor Santoku Knife

What makes for a good camp kitchen knife? Well, a few things in my opinion. For starters, it shouldn’t be too expensive. It needs a cover so you don’t accidentally stab yourself. And lastly, it should be small but effective. This OXO Santoku fits the bill on all levels. It has a locking sheath to ensure you’re safe, a fluted blade that keeps onions from sticking, and is just $20. It’s been an essential in my camp kitchen for years.

OXO Outdoor Cutting Board and Tray Set

You really need a good cutting board when you’re camping because no, you cannot use a stump to cut vegetables. (I have tried.) This OXO one is 13.1- x 9.5- x 0.75-inches, so relatively small. It is made with plastic making it easy to clean and has rubber around the edges so that it won’t slide around. I particularly like this one because it comes with a nesting tray, which is a great place to put prepped vegetables while you finish chopping the rest.

Greenpan 8-Inch Ceramic Nonstick Frypan

A lot of people swear by cast iron when camping. It’s good when you’re cooking over a campfire, however, if I’m bringing a camp stove with me, I’m bringing along this pan. It has a ceramic nonstick coating and a detachable handle that makes for easy storage. It’s only 8-inches, but that’s enough room to cook up eggs for two and a few slices of bacon.

Coleman Cascade Classic Camp Stove

So I know what you’re thinking: Camping is all about cooking over a campfire. While I won’t disagree completely, I will say you need a camping stove and here’s why: Do you really want to make a fire in the morning for your breakfast? A camping stove gives you control and ease in the great outdoors, which is needed. I personally prefer this one. It’s just $100 and will last you likely forever. It has two burners fueled by propane, and a windshield so they work no matter the conditions. That windshield has come in handy more times than I can count.

JetBoil Flash Cooking System

If you love camping and you don’t have a JetBoil, you need to buy one. This mini camping stove is a great addition to any outdoor adventure. When I’m car camping, I use it for boiling water in just a few minutes. When I’m backpacking, I boil ramen in it and pre-made Indian food. This is all to say, it’s my favorite camping tool ever, and I’d use it every day if I could.

Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

Where are you going to put all of this stuff? For food items, there’s no better investment than a Yeti cooler. The Roadie 24 can hold 33 cans of beer or 26 pounds of ice, according to the brand. In my experience, it has enough space to fit food for two for at least two days (and we’re eating well). It’s bear-safe, which isn’t something you likely need but is pretty cool, and I’ve dropped mine going 60 mph on a highway, and it was barely scratched. Basically, this cooler won’t ruin your trip, your sandwiches won’t get soggy, and it makes a pretty great seat around the campfire, too.

