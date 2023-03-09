These Calphalon Cake Pans Are 64% Off Right Now, Which Means You Can Grab 3 for the Price of One

Cake pans are one of those things that you don't realize the cost of until you really need them. And, when you’re cooking a layer cake, it really begins to add up.

If you have a baking project coming up, you're in luck. Right now, these Calphalon pans are 64% off. That means you can grab three of these essential baking pans for just over the price of one.

Amazon

This pan is perfect for every baker — made from alloy steel, they’re nonstick and the 2-inch tall walls are non-tapered. That means the sides of your cake layers won’t bake at an angle, which is key for cake-making, especially if you plan to layer and ice them.

Plus, the 9-inch diameter will work for a ton of different recipes, like this single-layer plum upside-down cake in the summer, a simple but classic carrot cake for spring, or this massive chocolate layer cake to celebrate all-year-round. The pan is crafted with a heavy-steel gauge material, which means it’ll heat evenly to bake up your favorite recipes. Pop it into an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit plus without worries.

“Everything I have cooked in them has come out clean and easy,” one shopper wrote in a review. They added that they love the weight and durability of them, too. Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “The pan is a good heavy weight so cooking times are more accurate and it's a dream to clean.”

That's especially true thanks to the fact that they’re dishwasher safe, although you can clean them by hand with ease as well. A third person simply stated that these are the “best cake pans I've ever owned.”

Score one, two, three, or more of these 9-inch Calphalon cake pans now while they’re 64% off. They’re perfect for any spring and summer cake-making, plus shoppers agree that they’re just all-around staples you’ll surely want to have all-year-round.

