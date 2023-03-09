Lifestyle Kitchen These Calphalon Cake Pans Are 64% Off Right Now, Which Means You Can Grab 3 for the Price of One Your future layer cakes will thank you. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington Cake pans are one of those things that you don't realize the cost of until you really need them. And, when you’re cooking a layer cake, it really begins to add up. If you have a baking project coming up, you're in luck. Right now, these Calphalon pans are 64% off. That means you can grab three of these essential baking pans for just over the price of one. Amazon To buy: Calphalon Nonstick 9-Inch Cake Pan, $12 (originally $33) at amazon.com This pan is perfect for every baker — made from alloy steel, they’re nonstick and the 2-inch tall walls are non-tapered. That means the sides of your cake layers won’t bake at an angle, which is key for cake-making, especially if you plan to layer and ice them. Plus, the 9-inch diameter will work for a ton of different recipes, like this single-layer plum upside-down cake in the summer, a simple but classic carrot cake for spring, or this massive chocolate layer cake to celebrate all-year-round. The pan is crafted with a heavy-steel gauge material, which means it’ll heat evenly to bake up your favorite recipes. Pop it into an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit plus without worries. “Everything I have cooked in them has come out clean and easy,” one shopper wrote in a review. They added that they love the weight and durability of them, too. Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “The pan is a good heavy weight so cooking times are more accurate and it's a dream to clean.” That's especially true thanks to the fact that they’re dishwasher safe, although you can clean them by hand with ease as well. A third person simply stated that these are the “best cake pans I've ever owned.” Score one, two, three, or more of these 9-inch Calphalon cake pans now while they’re 64% off. They’re perfect for any spring and summer cake-making, plus shoppers agree that they’re just all-around staples you’ll surely want to have all-year-round. At the time of publishing, the price was $12. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine These Are the 'Best' Kitchen Towels According to Shoppers, and They're Just Over $1 Each These 3 Breville Toaster Ovens Are on Sale Up 38% Off, Including Our Favorite Convection Oven-Hybrid Shoppers Swear These Pantry Lights Are Kitchen ‘Game Changers’—and They’re Only $21