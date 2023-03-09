These Calphalon Cake Pans Are 64% Off Right Now, Which Means You Can Grab 3 for the Price of One

Your future layer cakes will thank you.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware, Round Cake Pan TOUT
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

Cake pans are one of those things that you don't realize the cost of until you really need them. And, when you’re cooking a layer cake, it really begins to add up.

If you have a baking project coming up, you're in luck. Right now, these Calphalon pans are 64% off. That means you can grab three of these essential baking pans for just over the price of one. 

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware, Round Cake Pan

Amazon

To buy: Calphalon Nonstick 9-Inch Cake Pan, $12 (originally $33) at amazon.com

This pan is perfect for every baker — made from alloy steel, they’re nonstick and the 2-inch tall walls are non-tapered. That means the sides of your cake layers won’t bake at an angle, which is key for cake-making, especially if you plan to layer and ice them.   

Plus, the 9-inch diameter will work for a ton of different recipes, like this single-layer plum upside-down cake in the summer, a simple but classic carrot cake for spring, or this massive chocolate layer cake to celebrate all-year-round. The pan is crafted with a heavy-steel gauge material, which means it’ll heat evenly to bake up your favorite recipes. Pop it into an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit plus without worries. 

“Everything I have cooked in them has come out clean and easy,” one shopper wrote in a review. They added that they love the weight and durability of them, too. Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “The pan is a good heavy weight so cooking times are more accurate and it's a dream to clean.” 

That's especially true thanks to the fact that they’re dishwasher safe, although you can clean them by hand with ease as well. A third person simply stated that these are the “best cake pans I've ever owned.” 

Score one, two, three, or more of these 9-inch Calphalon cake pans now while they’re 64% off. They’re perfect for any spring and summer cake-making, plus shoppers agree that they’re just all-around staples you’ll surely want to have all-year-round. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $12. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths Tout
These Are the 'Best' Kitchen Towels According to Shoppers, and They're Just Over $1 Each
breville smart ovens sale
These 3 Breville Toaster Ovens Are on Sale Up 38% Off, Including Our Favorite Convection Oven-Hybrid
VYANLIGHT Motion Sensor LED Lights Tout
Shoppers Swear These Pantry Lights Are Kitchen ‘Game Changers’—and They’re Only $21
Related Articles
Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths Tout
These Are the 'Best' Kitchen Towels According to Shoppers, and They're Just Over $1 Each
Mixed Vegetable Paella Recipe
The 6 Best Paella Pans for Any Gathering
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat
Amazon Shoppers and Pro Chefs Say They Couldn’t Live Without These Silicone Baking Mats That Are Just $6 Apiece
Presidents Day First-person âshopping editorâ roundup
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Finding the Best Kitchen Deals—This Is What I’m Grabbing This Presidents Day
Made In Presidents Day sale TOUT
Get Restaurant-Quality Cookware at a Discount During Made In’s Big Presidents Day Sale
Le Creuset Roundup Tout
Le Creuset Has Discounts Over 40% Off Before Presidents Day Begins—Shop 13 of the Best Deals Under $200
Best Presidents Day Kitchen and Home Target Deals TOUT
Target’s Presidents Day Sale Has Over 9,500 Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 20 Worth Getting
All-Clad 4110 Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Fry Pan / Cookware, 10-Inch, Silver
All-Clad Rarely Goes on Sale, but Right Now You Can Grab a Frying Pan for Nearly 50% Off at Amazon
Best Cake Pans for 2022
The 10 Best Cake Pans of 2023
Best Tortilla Presses
The 6 Best Tortilla Presses, According to the Pros
The Best Cookie Sheets
The 6 Best Cookie Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best induction cookware
The 7 Best Cookware Sets for Induction Cooktops of 2023, Picked By A Chef
Merten & Storck Carbon Steel Black Frying Pan
We Tested the Best Carbon Steel Pans for 2023 — These Are Our Favorites
best egg pans all clad
We Tested the Best Egg Pans for Perfect Omelets, Scrambled Eggs, and More
Best Pizza Stones
The 5 Best Pizza Stones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
10 Best Loaf Pans for 2022
The 10 Best Loaf Pans of 2023