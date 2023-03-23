What to Buy Hurry: Buy One of These Top-Rated Calphalon Baking Sheets and Get the Other Nearly Free It’s just $25 for two. By Elisabeth Sherman Elisabeth Sherman Instagram Twitter Website Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington Baking sheets are kitchen workhorses. They are used frequently, for everything from baking cookies to roasting vegetables. But that means they get beat up quickly, so it's important to pick a set that won’t crack or bend under pressure. This set of two baking sheets from Calphalon are made from tough stuff: Heavy gauge steel ensures that they won’t warp under high heat, and evenly distribute heat so that your dishes cook evenly. Not only are these baking sheets a practical addition to your kitchen, but right now you can snag them for almost half off. Amazon To buy: Calphalon Set of 2 Nonstick Baking Sheets, $25 (originally $49) at amazon.com The set comes with two 12- by 17-inch half sheets. Not only are they suitable for a batch of cookies and brownies, but the raised edges make it easy to bake sheet cakes without batter spilling over the sides as it rises. Beyond baking desserts, these baking pans are ideal for biscuits and can roast chopped vegetables like Brussels sprouts,butternut squash, broccoli, and carrots. They could even be handy for flash freezing, a cooking technique that is applied to fruit, chicken breasts, and other individually portioned dishes to help prevent ice crystals from forming on food you’re planning on storing in the freezer for longer periods of time. Each baking sheet has a nonstick coating, which allows cookies and other food to slide right off so you don’t need to worry about scraping and scrubbing the crust off the pans at the end of the night. This makes them both versatile, and easy to clean and maintain. This set of baking sheets has collected over 2,600 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its heat distribution, durability, and sturdiness. One shopper, who made a Yule Log for Christmas said that they are “very easy to clean and [they] don’t seem to rust like other tins right after washing.” one shopper wrote. While most cookie sheets are prone to burning and can take some serious elbow grease to restore, another reviewer praised the fact that the Calphalon baking sheets are sturdy,” and “easy to clean.” Any burn marks and oily spots that do appear are simple to remove with a dish rag and some soap. “It's difficult to find cookie sheets that don't have a better design than this,” another reviewer added. For mess free baking and roasting, a solid set of cookie sheets are a must-have kitchen essential. This set of Calphalon baking sheets will do the trick — and at just $25 for two, it will be hard to find a better deal elsewhere. At the time of publishing, the price was $25. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine These 19 Kitchen Organizers and Containers Have Our Seal of Approval—and Prices Start at Just $7 Amazon Dropped Shockingly Good Deals on Patio Heaters Before Temperatures Go Back Up—Here's What to Get This Is the One Thing You Need to Clean Your Cast Iron Pan