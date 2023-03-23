Hurry: Buy One of These Top-Rated Calphalon Baking Sheets and Get the Other Nearly Free

It’s just $25 for two.

Baking sheets are  kitchen workhorses. They are used frequently, for everything from baking cookies to roasting vegetables. But that means they get beat up quickly, so it's important to pick a set that won’t crack or bend under pressure. 

This set of two baking sheets from Calphalon are made from tough stuff: Heavy gauge steel ensures that they won’t warp under high heat, and evenly distribute heat so that your dishes cook evenly. Not only are these baking sheets a practical addition to your kitchen, but right now you can snag them for almost half off. 

Calphalon Baking Sheets, Nonstick Baking Pans Set for Cookies and Cakes, 12 x 17 in, Set of 2, Silver

Amazon

To buy: Calphalon Set of 2 Nonstick Baking Sheets, $25 (originally $49) at amazon.com

The set comes with two 12- by 17-inch half  sheets. Not only are they suitable for a batch of cookies and brownies, but the raised edges make it easy to bake sheet cakes without batter spilling over the sides as it rises. 

Beyond baking desserts, these baking pans are ideal for biscuits and can roast chopped vegetables like Brussels sprouts,butternut squash, broccoli, and carrots. They could even be handy for flash freezing, a cooking technique that is  applied to fruit, chicken breasts, and other individually portioned dishes to help prevent ice crystals from forming on food you’re planning on storing in the freezer for longer periods of time.  

Each baking sheet has a nonstick coating, which  allows cookies and other food to slide right off so you don’t need to worry about scraping and scrubbing the crust off the pans at the end of the night. This makes them both versatile, and easy to clean and maintain. 

This set of baking sheets has collected over 2,600 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its heat distribution, durability, and sturdiness. One shopper, who made a Yule Log for Christmas said that they are “very easy to clean and [they] don’t  seem to rust like other tins right after washing.” one shopper wrote

While most cookie sheets are prone to burning and can take some serious elbow grease to restore, another reviewer praised the fact that the Calphalon baking sheets are sturdy,” and “easy to clean.” Any burn marks and oily spots that do appear are simple to remove with a dish rag and some soap. “It's difficult to find cookie sheets that don't have a better design than this,” another reviewer added

For mess free baking and roasting, a solid set of cookie sheets are a must-have kitchen essential. This set of Calphalon baking sheets will do the trick — and at just $25 for two, it will be hard to find a better deal elsewhere.

At the time of publishing, the price was $25. 

