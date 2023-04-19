Outfit Your Kitchen with Editor-Approved Calphalon Cookware While Pieces Are Up to 40% Off

Calphalon is known for making sturdy, practical cookware. There are no flashy design features, but what Calphalon lacks in style it makes up for in functionality. And it’s typically one of the more affordable brands of cookware.

Calphalon cookware performs all the important functions you’ll encounter in higher-end cookware, and has a “good value for the price,” according to our testing. The heavy duty pots and pans not only heat quickly, but hold their temperature evenly throughout the cooking process. We also found that Calphalon makes the most durable cookware compared to other brands, and that its Dutch oven, which is just $80 right now, was a strong contender for inclusion on our list of the best Dutch ovens.

Right now, Calphalon stainless steel and nonstick cookware are on sale on Amazon, for as much as 40% off, so it's the perfect time to stock up if you need to replace your worn out cookware or outfit a new home with simple but effective cookware.

The Best Calphalon Cookware Deals on Amazon

Stainless Steel 8-Piece Pots and Pans Set

To buy: Stainless Steel 8-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $240 (originally $400) at amazon.com

This set of cookware includes a 8- and 10-inch frying pans, 2.5-quart sauce pan, 5-quart saute pan, and a 6-quart stock pot (including three lids for the pots). This stainless steel cookware is constructed with an aluminum core that is a better conductor than stainless steel alone. Because stainless steel retains heat so well, while the aluminum core evenly heats the base of the pot or pan, this material is especially adept at browning, searing, and sauteing meat and vegetables. The brushed stainless steel is dishwasher-safe, and the sleek material will look stylish on display in your kitchen.

Stainless Steel Stockpot

To buy: Stainless Steel Stockpot, $70 (originally $110) at amazon.com

Featuring an aluminum core that conducts heat quickly and heats the base evenly, this stock pot can do more than deliver a hearty, rich stock from leftover turkey or chicken bones. It’s also ideal for browning and searing meat, or big batches of pasta. The pot is constructed with three layers of stainless steel for extra durability, and it's oven-safe up to 450°F.

Nonstick Aluminum 5-Quart Sauce Pot

To buy: Nonstick Aluminum 5-Quart Sauce Pot, $57 (originally $95) at amazon.com

Hard-anodized aluminum ensures the durability of this large sauce pot and is tough enough to use with metal utensils, while three layers of nonstick coating almost guarantees that the food you worked hard to prepare won’t get stuck to the inside. And we found Calphalon’s collection to be the most durable nonstick set out there.

The stainless steel handles on this sauce pot stay cool on the stove top, so it can be easily moved either onto the dinner table or into the oven to finish the dish. High sides and a sloped bottom make this pan ideal for cooking and stirring soups.

Nonstick 5-Quart Dutch Oven

To buy: Nonstick Aluminum 5-Quart Sauce Pot, $80 (originally $130) at amazon.com

The 5-quart capacity of this Dutch oven is ideal for holding casseroles and stews. The high sides also made it the right vessel for slow-cooking stews and stocks and braising beef, the nonstick interior easily releases food from the inside the pot. It’s dishwasher-safe so any messes that do occur can be dealt with easily.

One reviewer called this Dutch oven a “winner,” writing that it’s “lightweight, but conducts heat lightning-fast.” And we named it a strong contender in our list of best Dutch ovens, as well.

12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

To buy: 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Calphalon makes one of the most affordable cast iron skillets out there. While pre-seasoned cast iron does take some care to maintain, it's one of the most versatile materials ever. This pan is ideal for frying and baking thanks to its ability to retain and distribute heat evenly, and it can be used on the stovetop and in the oven up to 500°F. It also keeps food warmer longer so you don’t have to worry about reheating it right before you serve dinner.

