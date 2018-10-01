This Spooky Lobster Caught Off the Coast of Maine Is One in 30 Million

There have been quite a few rare lobsters caught in the northeast recently, from a blue lobster (aptly named Bleu) off the coast of Massachusetts to a cotton candy lobster (“too interesting to cook”) that made its way into the kitchen of a Portland, Maine restaurant. Some of these crazy crustaceans come from abroad, too, like a yellow lobster from Nova Scotia that ended up at a New York City location of the British chain Burger & Lobster. The latest in striking marine invertebrates to wind up in a fisherman's net? A calico lobster, caught this past weekend in Pine Point, Maine.

Anthony Belanger

The University of Maine's Lobster Institute estimates that the odds of catching a calico lobster are one in thirty million, nearly 10,000 times less likely than being struck by lightning. Needless to say, the multicolored lobster has one of the most uncommon forms of pigmentation out there.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the staff of Scarborough Fish & Lobster—where the impressive catch is safely swimming—have named it Friendly Krueger, a Halloween-appropriate nod to Freddy Krueger from the movie A Nightmare on Elm Street. Anthony Belanger, who works at the restaurant, told Food & Wine that Friendly Krueger has been set aside from the other lobsters, turning the special find into an attraction.

© GARY LEWIS/Getty Images

"The lobster has become more of a pet than a potential snack," Belanger says. "We have customers taking photos and giving suggestions with what we should do with it."

While calico lobsters are certainly unusual, their less spotty counterparts—called orange-and-brown split-colored lobsters—are even more scarce. There's a one-in-fifty-million chance of catching one. Yet the albino ghost lobsters are the rarest of all, with a likelihood of one-in-a-hundred-million at being caught.

Courtesy of Portland Press Herald / Getty Images

Though this first day of October hasn't (yet) yielded any ghosts, the calico lobster—with its black body and orange spots—might just be a Halloween miracle.