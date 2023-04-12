Spend Your Summer Sleeping in a Giant Can of Beans and Exploring National Parks

Bush's Beans and the National Parks Foundation want to make your summer vacation an unforgettable one. So, they're working together to give away a few trips to some of America's most beautiful parks. Though if you win, you won't be staying at some lame hotel. Instead, you'll be sleeping in an absolutely massive can of beans.

Bush's is offering up its one-of-a-kind 'Canper' — aka a camper trailer that's shaped like its famed cans for the excursions. And each one comes fully stocked with all the beans you'd ever want to eat during your adventure.

"As a camping staple that fuels outdoor adventures, Bush's is excited to partner with the National Park Foundation and support their mission of protecting and preserving our national parks for current and future visitors," Stephen Palacios, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Bush's, shared in a statement. "We know many of our fans are outdoor enthusiasts and turn to Bush's Beans as park-friendly fuel with plant-based protein. Additionally, our cans are infinitely recyclable and completely shelf stable, making them the perfect pairing for this unique Canper experience or any national park excursion."



The camping trips will take place near three national parks over the summer: Big Bend National Park in Texas, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, or the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee. The trip includes all expenses (flights, ground transport, and a $200 travel stipend) for the winner and their lucky plus one (though maybe make it someone you love and trust, as there will likely be a lot of beans consumed). The winners will sleep inside the can, which comes complete with full-on bean decor, including Bush's bedding, wallpaper, posters, and even a mural that reads "Roll That Beautiful Bean Footage."



Courtesy of Bush's x National Park Foundation

Though, during the stays, the winners won't have to cook for themselves, as the prize package also includes bean-filled breakfasts and dinners made by a private chef, along with to-go lunches so the guests can take their meals into the parks for a picnic.



"We're happy to welcome Bush's to the National Park Foundation family," Chad Jones, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the National Park Foundation, added. "We look forward to fostering a sense of fun and adventure centered on national park experiences this summer."



Would-be campers can enter now through April 26 at 11:59 PM CT at www.bushscanper.com. Note: While you can enter to win a stay at more than one park, if you win, you have to choose just one.

