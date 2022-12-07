News Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights. By Mike Pomranz Mike Pomranz Instagram Website Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.Expertise: beer and cider.Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch Busch Light, the affordable Anheuser-Busch brand, is giving fans an unexpected new way to mark the festive season: The chance to light up their house with glowing beer can lights. The punnily-named "Busch Light Bush Lights" are, as Busch explains, "exactly what they sound like," a chance to drape "electric glowing cans" across the greenery in your front yard (though in a promo video, Busch Light jokes that these lights are "only for bushes"). Each string contains 150 flashing cans and even plays an electronic version of the brand's classic "Head for the Mountains" jingle – in case you felt like the cans themselves wouldn't draw enough attention. "If you find yourself strolling through any suburban neighborhood in December, odds are you'll spot plenty of amazing holiday decorations and light displays," Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch, stated. "This festive spirit is huge amongst our fanbase, and that's exactly why we created Busch Light Bush Lights. We wanted to give Busch Light superfans across the country a new way to enjoy their absolute favorite beer this holiday season." What Makes Light Beer Different From All Other Beer? So how exactly do these superfans score a set? Taking a cue from Santa himself, Busch Light is asking interested decorators to send a literal letter to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery (at One Busch Place, St. Louis, Missouri 63118) from now until December 21 explaining why they'd like a set. Or unlike Santa, Busch is also willing to take digital requests. Simply leave your explanation as a comment on one of Busch Light's Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter posts with the hashtag #letterstostlouis #sweepstakes and save your postage for a letter to the North Pole. According to the official rules, 14 winners will be randomly selected during multiple drawings throughout the month. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit