Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season

Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights.

By
Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Published on December 7, 2022
Busch Light Bush Lights
Photo:

Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch

Busch Light, the affordable Anheuser-Busch brand, is giving fans an unexpected new way to mark the festive season: The chance to light up their house with glowing beer can lights.

The punnily-named "Busch Light Bush Lights" are, as Busch explains, "exactly what they sound like," a chance to drape "electric glowing cans" across the greenery in your front yard (though in a promo video, Busch Light jokes that these lights are "only for bushes"). Each string contains 150 flashing cans and even plays an electronic version of the brand's classic "Head for the Mountains" jingle – in case you felt like the cans themselves wouldn't draw enough attention.

"If you find yourself strolling through any suburban neighborhood in December, odds are you'll spot plenty of amazing holiday decorations and light displays," Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch, stated. "This festive spirit is huge amongst our fanbase, and that's exactly why we created Busch Light Bush Lights. We wanted to give Busch Light superfans across the country a new way to enjoy their absolute favorite beer this holiday season."

So how exactly do these superfans score a set? Taking a cue from Santa himself, Busch Light is asking interested decorators to send a literal letter to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery (at One Busch Place, St. Louis, Missouri 63118) from now until December 21 explaining why they'd like a set. Or unlike Santa, Busch is also willing to take digital requests. Simply leave your explanation as a comment on one of Busch Light's FacebookInstagram, or Twitter posts with the hashtag #letterstostlouis #sweepstakes and save your postage for a letter to the North Pole.

According to the official rules, 14 winners will be randomly selected during multiple drawings throughout the month.

