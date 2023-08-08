Seeing your favorite fast food item leave the menu is never easy. Sometimes, there's enough of an outcry (or a savvy enough long-game marketing plan) to bring such items back, as Taco Bell did with the Mexican Pizza. But sometimes, despite a core fandom, chains don't give customers what they're asking for, even if they're clamoring for it. But that doesn't mean another chain can't come along and try to fill the void. That's exactly what Burger King has done for fans of McDonald's Snack Wrap with a trio of new menu items.

Debuting August 14 for a limited time, Burger King is introducing the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Wrap lineup. Each wrap "features crispy white meat chicken, juicy tomato, crisp lettuce, and one of three flavors in a soft tortilla," the brand shared in a statement. The wraps also come with Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard sauce options. They'll sell for $2.99 each.

Most of that will sound familiar to early-21st-century McDonald's customers. That chain's Snack Wrap was introduced in 2006 and involved grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese, and a choice of ranch, salsa, or honey mustard sauces all wrapped up tidily in a tortilla. Noticeably missing in BK's version? Cheese, which could be a dealbreaker for Snack Wrap purists.

But since leaving the menu a decade later in 2016 — and despite a spate of recent fast food resurrections — McDonald's hasn't relented in bringing the Snack Wrap back. That doesn't mean McDonald's isn't paying attention. The chain saw huge traffic due to its unintentionally viral Grimace Shake — so much so that it plans to launch a spinoff chain based on a relatively obscure McDonaldland character. So, who knows? Maybe the Snack Wrap will finally grace this Earth again at CosMc's.

