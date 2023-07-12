Burger King Thailand Unveiled Its Latest Meatless Offering, and It's Just 20 Slices of Cheese

From Taco Bell testing a vegan Crunchwrap to McDonald’s trying out plant-based McNuggets, going meatless is all the rage in the fast food world. And while Burger King's American restaurants have offered Impossible Whoppers for years, a new international product is also getting in on the act. Just not at all in the way you might expect.

This week, Burger King Thailand unveiled a meatless burger. No, not a veggie burger. A literal meatless burger known as the “real cheeseburger,” made with 20 slices of American cheese on a bun. And nothing else.

The menu item dropped on Sunday, July 8, along with a social media post ensuring people, “This is not a joke. This is for real.”

The “burger” is currently selling for 109 Thai baht, or about $3. The, again, “burger,” quickly went viral, with patrons flocking to the nearest Burger King to buy one and post about the experience on TikTok.

Are 20 pieces aren’t enough for you? According to the brand’s Facebook post, you can add two more slices for 20 Thai baht, or about .58 cents.

While a cheesy sandwich sounds delicious to some (i.e., me), others who’ve tested the, once again in quotes, “burger,” say it’s a little much.

“It was as revolting as you thought it would be: dry, a shock to the digestive system, and literally a thousand calories worth of unnecessary processed cheese,” reporter Eric E Surbano wrote in his review for Lifestyle Asia. “That’s another thing: for something called the ‘Real Cheeseburger,’ there’s nothing real about any of the cheese here.”

Im Jeepetch, an IT engineer, was a bit kinder in her review, telling CNN she typically enjoys cheese but that this experience was “a bit too much.” Im added, “Food is good when things are at the right combination.” Fair.

Then again, if you do order this “burger,” you must know what you're about to get into. And if a ton of cheese isn't your thing, you can always order, you know, a regular old cheeseburger with just the one slice.

