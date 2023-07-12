Burger King Thailand Unveiled Its Latest Meatless Offering, and It's Just 20 Slices of Cheese

Burger King Thailand's new meatless menu item is nothing short of unexpected.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on July 12, 2023
Burger Kingâs new offering in Thailand has no meat and 20 slices of cheese
Photo:

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

From Taco Bell testing a vegan Crunchwrap to McDonald’s trying out plant-based McNuggets, going meatless is all the rage in the fast food world. And while Burger King's American restaurants have offered Impossible Whoppers for years, a new international product is also getting in on the act. Just not at all in the way you might expect.

This week, Burger King Thailand unveiled a meatless burger. No, not a veggie burger. A literal meatless burger known as the “real cheeseburger,” made with 20 slices of American cheese on a bun. And nothing else.

The menu item dropped on Sunday, July 8, along with a social media post ensuring people, “This is not a joke. This is for real.”

The “burger” is currently selling for 109 Thai baht, or about $3. The, again, “burger,” quickly went viral, with patrons flocking to the nearest Burger King to buy one and post about the experience on TikTok.

Are 20 pieces aren’t enough for you? According to the brand’s Facebook post, you can add two more slices for 20 Thai baht, or about .58 cents.

While a cheesy sandwich sounds delicious to some (i.e., me), others who’ve tested the, once again in quotes, “burger,” say it’s a little much.

“It was as revolting as you thought it would be: dry, a shock to the digestive system, and literally a thousand calories worth of unnecessary processed cheese,” reporter Eric E Surbano wrote in his review for Lifestyle Asia. “That’s another thing: for something called the ‘Real Cheeseburger,’ there’s nothing real about any of the cheese here.”

Im Jeepetch, an IT engineer, was a bit kinder in her review, telling CNN she typically enjoys cheese but that this experience was “a bit too much.” Im added, “Food is good when things are at the right combination.” Fair.

Then again, if you do order this “burger,” you must know what you're about to get into. And if a ton of cheese isn't your thing, you can always order, you know, a regular old cheeseburger with just the one slice.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best 10 Food Truck Cities in America Oakland
The 10 Best Food Truck Cities in the U.S.
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Peter Luger burger
The Best Burger in Every State
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
new orleans cheap foods
15 New Orleans Neighborhood Restaurants You Need in Your Life
original-201207-a-food-trends-bourdain-ripert.jpg
Food Trends: Good or Evil?
Iowa 80
The Best Gas Station and Truck Stop Food in America
José Andrés and Elvis Costello
An Oral History of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen at 40
McVeggie
Why Are There No Real Fast-Food Veggie Burgers?
Hot dogs with toppings
The Best Hot Dog in Every State
Jess Pryles
Meet the Women at the Forefront of Texas Barbecue
The Best Diners in Every State
The Best Diners in Every State
Patrami sandwich from Katz's Delicatessen in New York City
The One Thing You Have to Eat in Every State
Card Placeholder Image
Alan Wong's Hawaii
Top Pop Culture Moments in Food
The 50 Biggest Pop Culture Food Moments of 2018