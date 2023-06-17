I Make Burgers Once a Week in the Summer, and These Are the 7 Products I Use Every Time

Prices start at just $9.

Hannah Selinger
Hannah Selinger is a James Beard Award-nominated lifestyle writer based in Boxford, Massachusetts. 
Published on June 17, 2023

Cuisinart Melting Dome Tout
My house is a burger house, and I want it all, from smash patties to big, bulky, hulking burgers that run the risk of falling over on my plate. Whenever my friends come over in the summer, they know what they’re getting: A delicious burger, and they all wonder how I cook mine so perfectly every time. 

If your house is anything like mine, you may be wondering what the best tools are to help make burger preparation an even more elevated art. Some of my favorites include a grill brush and scraper, melting domes, and even bacon racks. Yes, you read that right: A rack for cooking bacon. It’s a game-changer.

Shop these seven of my favorite burger-related products that I use at least once a week, all of which will make this season’s outdoor festivities a little more delicious. With prices as low as $9, there are tasty bargains for everyone, so get to it. 

7 of My Favorite Burger Accessories:

Weston Hamburger Patty Press

Weston Hamburger Crabcake and Sausage Press

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $27) at amazon.com

I love my burgers, but one thing I do not love is wasting time figuring out how to make my burgers uniform in shape and size. Enter the hamburger press, which does the job for me in a snap. This nonstick, stainless steel mold shapes burgers into patties quickly and efficiently. Using a mold can help to press out excess moisture, assisting with char on the grill, which is what everyone really wants when it comes to an umami-rich burger. Burgers will come out uniform, leaving the guesswork out of cooking (just in case you were wondering how many patties one pound of meat can yield). Because it’s nonstick, this mold is as easy to clean as it is to use, just another added bonus, particularly in my household full of kids and pets. 

OXO Turner

Amazon Fourth of July sale
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $14 (originally $17) at amazon.com

I’ve battled many oil splatters —and many burnt arms —which is how I found this Turner, from OXO . It is up to the task of flipping burgers on any hot surface, and its 16-inch handle means that fingers and arms stay far enough back from the heat source to prevent any accidental singes. Made from durable stainless steel, this is a barbecue tool that can hold up to pretty much anything you or your grill can throw at it — including your fully loaded burgers. 

Cuisinart Melting Dome, 2-Pack

Amazon Cuisinart CMD-388 Melting Dome, 6", 2-Pack

Amazon

To buy: $29 at amazon.com

In my house, the key to a great grilled burger is a quick steam at the end. And true connoisseurs (I’m talking about me) know that the best way to melt cheese onto a burger is with a melting dome, and nobody does a melting dome better than Cuisinart. This two-pack of 6-inch diameter domes allow you to cook multiple burgers at once, steaming cheese (and onions, if you prefer your burger White Castle-style) directly onto the meat. For those looking to up the ante on burger time, try using these as a way to imbue smoke into the meat, too.

Pit Boss Bacon Rack

Amazon Pit Boss Bacon Rack

Amazon

To buy: $14 (originally $19) at amazon.com

I’m absolutely in love with this bacon rack, which allows me to cook my smoky accouterments right alongside my burgers for a bacon-cheeseburger that really sings. Six pieces of bacon can cook at once, and a dual grease catch prevents any accidental flare-ups on the grill. Since bacon cooks on the top of the rack, it cooks crisp and even, with drippings falling off and collecting at the bottom. And the rack is even dishwasher-safe, making this handy item one of my favorites to break out.  

Wusthof 4-Piece Burger Knife Set

Amazon Wusthof Gourmet Four Piece Burger Knife Set

Amazon

To buy: $100 at amazon.com

I serve my friends and family the most beautiful burgers with these Wusthof gourmet burger knives. The handles are made from plastic, high carbon, and steel, and the serrated blades are stainless steel, perfect for slicing into that stacked, grill-hot sando. The extra-wide rounded tip at the end of the knife is made especially for scooping up condiments like mayo, mustard, and ketchup, and the design of the knife enables cutting through thick pieces of bun and brioche with ease.

Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper

Grill Brush and Scraper Bristle Free

Amazon

To buy: $22 (originally $30) at amazon.com

With so much grilling, I’m always in need of the proper tool to get my grill squeaky-clean. Enter this grill-safe grill brush and scraper, a wire-free option that removes the ghosts of burgers past without leaving behind any wires for burgers future. It scrapes quickly and efficiently, covers a lot of ground, and reaches all the way to the back of the grill with its 18-inch handle (no arm singes for this girl). When I’m done using it, I can clean it with a quick dunk in hot water. Nothing could be easier. 

OXO Squeeze Bottle Set

Amazon OXO Good Grips Chefâs Squeeze Bottle Set

Amazon

To buy: $12 at amazon.com

My house is a special sauce house (anyone coming to a burger party here knows to expect my very delicious and very special burger sauce). That’s why I love this two-piece squeeze bottle set. OXO’s bottles, which are dishwasher-safe, come with stoppered tops that make them ideal for storing in the refrigerator after. Each bottle holds 12-ounces of liquid or sauce, more than enough for the burger party, backyard barbecue, or family night you plan on hosting. So grab your bottles, your ketchup, your mayo, your Sriracha, and your creativity, and dig in. 

