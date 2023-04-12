What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Swap Your Sad Kitchen Towels for This 'Soft and Luxurious' Set That's Nearly 40% Off Right Now Hurry, you don't want to miss the double discount. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland We all need a trusty set of kitchen towels, whether we're drying off our hands and dishes, or wiping up water from the kitchen counter. But, just because they're an essential, doesn't mean they’re easy to find. Lucky for us, Amazon shoppers have found a high-quality option that is both durable and expensive, all for a low price. These Bumble Towels have shoppers feeling like they scored department-store quality towels without the cost. The best news of all, though? Right now they're on double discount. Amazon To buy: Bumble Towels Premium 6-Piece Kitchen Towel Set, from $20 with coupon (originally $31) at amazon.com You can grab a set of six towels now for nearly 40% off with both discounts, depending on the color you choose. Each set comes stacked with three patterns with their own look and texture: A pair of striped towels, a pair of woven towels, and a thicker, solid-colored pair. They’re each 20- by 28-inches, making them large enough to be used for almost any task. Made from 100% ring-spun cotton yarn, these towels are soft and absorbent, and the brand promises they’ll soak up way more than paper towels. They also come with hanging loops if you prefer to display them on hooks, or for easy drying. With more than 5,700 five-star ratings, shoppers love their generous size and expensive feel. “Luxury but not expensive,” one person wrote in their review. “I was amazingly surprised with how soft and absorbent they were coming straight out of the packaging, and after I have washed them twice they still are super soft and super absorbent,” they continued. They added that they love the generous size too, since it makes them more useful than the ones they’ve purchased in the past. “Never thought I'd be so excited about towels, a second person wrote, adding that “they are large and super soft, absolutely gorgeous and luxurious.” Another reviewer wrote that they “finally found towels that are not soaking wet all the time.” They added that the thicker towel is great for the kitchen, and they're surprised just how often they can use it with it still staying fairly dry. They also found the waffle weave is ideal for cleaning, and the striped ones look great and absorb a ton. Others say they’re so nice that they’re giftable too, with some saying that the packaging alone is the first sign of their quality. Score them in gray for the highest discount, or grab them in colors on sale too, like yellow, aqua, sage green, or wide-striped red. Kitchen towels are a necessity, so it’s well worth grabbing this Bumble set. Not only will you get a ton of variation, but you’ll also get them at a great price right now. At the time of publishing, the price was $20. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Lodge's Dutch Oven 'Works Just as Well' as a $400 Version, but Is Only $63 Right Now Organize Your Spice Collection for Good with This Top-Rated Jar Set That's Over 40% Off at Amazon This $8 ‘Magical’ Tool Makes Cleaning Your Microwave Easy and Hassle-Free