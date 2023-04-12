Swap Your Sad Kitchen Towels for This 'Soft and Luxurious' Set That's Nearly 40% Off Right Now

Hurry, you don't want to miss the double discount.

Published on April 12, 2023

Premium Kitchen Towels Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

We all need a trusty set of kitchen towels, whether we're drying off our hands and dishes, or wiping up water from the kitchen counter. But, just because they're an essential, doesn't mean they’re easy to find. 

Lucky for us, Amazon shoppers have found a high-quality option that is both durable and expensive, all for  a low price. These Bumble Towels have shoppers feeling like they scored department-store quality towels without the cost. The best news of all, though? Right now they're on double discount. 

Premium Kitchen Towels

Amazon

To buy: Bumble Towels Premium 6-Piece Kitchen Towel Set, from $20 with coupon (originally $31) at amazon.com

You can grab a set of six towels now for nearly 40% off with both discounts, depending on the color you choose. Each set comes stacked with three patterns with their own look and texture: A pair of striped towels, a pair of woven towels, and a thicker, solid-colored pair. They’re each 20- by 28-inches, making them large enough to be used for almost any task. 

Made from 100% ring-spun cotton yarn, these towels are  soft and absorbent, and the brand promises they’ll soak up way more than paper towels. They also come with hanging loops if you prefer to display them on hooks, or for easy drying. 

With more than 5,700 five-star ratings, shoppers love their generous size and expensive feel. “Luxury but not expensive,” one person wrote in their review. “I was amazingly surprised with how soft and absorbent they were coming straight out of the packaging, and after I have washed them twice they still are super soft and super absorbent,” they continued. They added that they love the generous size too, since it makes them more useful than the ones they’ve purchased in the past. 

“Never thought I'd be so excited about towels, a second person wrote, adding that “they are large and super soft, absolutely gorgeous and luxurious.” Another reviewer wrote that they “finally found towels that are not soaking wet all the time.” They added that the thicker towel is great for the kitchen, and they're surprised just how often they can use it with it still staying fairly dry. They also found the waffle weave is ideal for cleaning, and the striped ones look great and absorb a ton. 

Others say they’re so nice that they’re giftable too, with some saying that the packaging alone is the first sign of their quality. Score them in gray for the highest discount, or grab them in colors on sale too, like yellow, aqua, sage green, or wide-striped red

Kitchen towels are a necessity, so it’s well worth grabbing this Bumble set. Not only will you get a ton of variation, but you’ll also get them at a great price right now. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.

