Buenos Aires Travel Guide

F&W features insider restaurant picks from incredible South American chef Francis Mallmann as well as fantastic hotels and recipes for the grill.

Francis Mallmann’s Buenos Aires Guide

Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt

“With its beautiful gardens, top-notch service and palace setting, this hotel channels the elegant Argentina of the 1920s,” says Francis Mallmann. “When the weather’s nice, I love eating one of their seasonal salads on the terrace overlooking the gardens.” buenosaires.park.hyatt.com

Plus: More Hotel for Food Lovers
Buenos Aires’s Patagonia Sur

  Grill Master Francis Mallmann of Patagonia Sur (photo) names the best Buenos Aires restaurants.
Buenos Aires and Mendoza

Great grilled steak and amazing Malbecs are just a couple of the reasons to visit this region.

 
Top Wine Spots

Here, seven perfect places to sample Argentina’s exciting new wines.

 

South American Recipes

 

