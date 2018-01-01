Buenos Aires Travel Guide
F&W features insider restaurant picks from incredible South American chef Francis Mallmann as well as fantastic hotels and recipes for the grill.
Top Picks
Francis Mallmann’s Buenos Aires Guide
- Munich Recoleta
- La Cabrera
- Don Carlos
- Olsen
- Farinelli
- Confiteria Santa Paula
- Persicco
- Isabel
- Valenti
Top Hotel
Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt
“With its beautiful gardens, top-notch service and palace setting, this hotel channels the elegant Argentina of the 1920s,” says Francis Mallmann. “When the weather’s nice, I love eating one of their seasonal salads on the terrace overlooking the gardens.” buenosaires.park.hyatt.comPlus: More Hotel for Food Lovers
Expert Wine Travel
Buenos Aires and Mendoza
Great grilled steak and amazing Malbecs are just a couple of the reasons to visit this region.
From the Archives
Top Wine Spots
Here, seven perfect places to sample Argentina’s exciting new wines.