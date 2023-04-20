​​Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space

No matter how much we might want to outfit our kitchens with stylish dinner and cookware, there are some products that put up with a lot of wear and tear and need to be replaced often. Wine glasses break, the knife you use everyday gets dull, the toaster fills with burnt crumbs that make the whole house smell like charred toast. Rather than spending your whole budget on basic kitchenware (when you could be saving up for beautiful high end appliances like a Vitamix blender) you can achieve a full kitchen makeover thanks to Amazon’s Budget Kitchen Refresh storefront.

This page is stocked with all kinds of affordable Amazon brand products, from a sleek stainless steel garbage can to a chrome and wooden storage cart. These functional tools don’t have any fancy buttons, settings, or design features. They just work well.

The name says it all: Amazon Basics are the ideal products to stock in a college dorm or a first apartment, or they can replace those essential tools you use every single day at home without breaking your budget. Yes, they’ll last if you treat them right, but most of them are inexpensive enough that if something breaks in the course of daily life, it’s not a big deal. Below, find 10 our picks for the most practical and affordable products you need to give your kitchen a much needed refresh, with prices starting at just $9.

The 10 Best Products from the Amazon Budget Kitchen Refresh:

15-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

While some cast iron pans can cost as much as $215, this Amazon Basics version is much more affordable. We love cast iron pans because they’re versatile, difficult to damage, and the extra large surface can cook multiple steaks or bake a pizza, and prepare big breakfasts of eggs, sausage, and bacon for your entire family.

This cast iron pan is ideal for someone who is just beginning to learn how to cook with this type of material, but even if you're more experienced in the kitchen you might be surprised by its performance. One reviewer who thought it arrived with a better seasoning than a more popular brand of cast iron skillet went on to write, “the heat distribution is terrific given this thing's gargantuan proportions.”

Kitchen Storage Microwave Cart

If you live in a small space that doesn’t have a pantry, a kitchen cart can be a lifesaver. Measuring in at 15- by 36.7- by 21-inches, it will easily fit in an unobtrusive corner of your kitchen.

The cart features a wooden shelf that fits a microwave, and below that there are two metal racks, where you can store spices, pantry items like dry pasta, lentils, and rice, and small kitchen tools like your box grater and stockpot. Freeing up your counter space from appliances and cookware gives you more space for prep and cooking.

Round Modern Dining Table

Ideal for people who live alone or in compact apartments, this adorable round table features wooden legs and a white top, for a chic, minimalist look. Set the table for yourself and a guest and eat a low-key dinner here, enjoy your morning coffee and a book, or simply use it as a spot to place water glasses and snacks throughout the day. You’ll be pleased with the extra surface space.

Set of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses

A basic set of glasses is a must-have in your kitchen. If you’re been looking for a simple set that will fit snugly in your cabinet, these will do the trick. They are also appropriate for a casual glass of wine and more. You’ll gravitate toward these multi-purpose glasses everytime you’re thirsty.

5.3-Gallon Stainless Steel Round Trash Can

Everybody needs a garbage can in their kitchen though few people enjoy its presence there. This one is made from stainless steel, a sturdy material that will resist denting and is easy to wipe clean — an important feature for a garbage can which is prone to all sorts of unpleasant drips, splatters, and stains. The inner bin slides easily out of the outer container and comes with a metal handle attached, which makes emptying it even easier. The small size is perfect for compost or kitchen scraps.

14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

A great gift for someone in your life who is moving into their first solo apartment, this knife set has 10,800 perfect ratings. It comes with six steak knives, a bread knife, a paring knife, and a pair of kitchen shears, housed inside a simple pine block. The blades are made from high carbon stainless steel and the ergonomic handles are comfortable to hold.

2-Slot Toaster

The dreaded smell of burning crumbs from inside the toaster probably means that it's time to replace the one that has been sitting on your counter for what feels like ages. If you like a simple piece of toast or a warmed up bagel in the morning, this toaster will get the job done. There are six browning levels, so you can choose between lightly toasted and totally charred, as well as bagel and defrost settings. The removable crumb tray makes it easy to clean.

10-Cup Water Pitcher

Having cold, filtered water on hand throughout the day can feel like such a luxury to people who are used to drinking tap water. This pitcher with a 10-cup capacity comes with one replacement water filter, but it's also compatible with Brita filters. The lid is designed to prevent spills, and its space-saving size slides right onto any refrigerator shelf for easy storage.

7.3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Since most Dutch ovens are built to last, you might not be looking to replace yours. However, this one with a 7.3-quart capacity is a great option if you need a second one for frequent, everyday use — especially if you are looking to preserve the integrity of your more expensive one in the long term. It would also make a great first ever Dutch oven for someone in your life who is stocking their kitchen with appliances for the first time.

We love Dutch ovens because they are tough and durable, double as serving dishes, and can slow cook stew just as well as braise short ribs. According to one reviewer, this one might even compare to more well-known Dutch oven brands. “Don’t spend crazy money on a ‘name’ brand one, get this,” they wrote. “It is so stunning, I leave it out on my stove.”

3-Piece Peeler Set

Essential for food preparation, this set of peelers will come in handy whether you’re roasting potatoes, making a vegetable stew, or taking the skin off apples for a pie. The y-shaped one has a serrated blade for cutting potatoes and carrots into thin strips, and the other two come with potato eye removers attached. Soft grip handles make these comfortable to hold for long periods of time.

