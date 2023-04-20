​​Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space

Prices start at just $9.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

No matter how much we might want to outfit our kitchens with stylish dinner and cookware, there are some products that put up with a lot of wear and tear and need to be replaced often. Wine glasses break, the knife you use everyday gets dull, the toaster fills with burnt crumbs that make the whole house smell like charred toast. Rather than spending your whole budget on basic kitchenware (when you could be saving up for beautiful high end appliances like a Vitamix blender) you can achieve a full kitchen makeover thanks to Amazon’s Budget Kitchen Refresh storefront.

This page is stocked with all kinds of affordable Amazon brand products, from a sleek stainless steel garbage can to a chrome and wooden storage cart. These functional tools don’t have any fancy buttons, settings, or design features. They just  work well. 

The name says it all: Amazon Basics are the ideal products to stock in a college dorm or a first apartment, or they can replace those essential tools you use every single day at home without breaking your budget. Yes, they’ll last if you treat them right, but most of them are inexpensive enough that if something breaks in the course of daily life, it’s not a big deal. Below, find 10 our picks for the most practical and affordable products you need to give your kitchen a much needed refresh, with prices starting at just $9.

The 10 Best Products from the Amazon Budget Kitchen Refresh: 

15-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, 15-Inch

Amazon

To buy: $37 at amazon.com

While some cast iron pans can cost as much as $215, this Amazon Basics version is much more affordable. We love cast iron pans because they’re versatile, difficult to damage, and the extra large surface can cook multiple steaks or bake a pizza, and prepare big breakfasts of eggs, sausage, and bacon for your entire family. 

This cast iron pan is ideal for someone who is just beginning to learn how to cook with this type of material, but even if you're more experienced in the kitchen you might be surprised by its performance. One reviewer who thought it arrived with a better seasoning than a more popular brand of cast iron skillet went on to write, “the heat distribution is terrific given this thing's gargantuan proportions.”

Kitchen Storage Microwave Cart

Amazon Basics Kitchen Storage Microwave Rack Cart

Amazon

To buy: $70 at amazon.com

If you live in a small space that doesn’t have a pantry, a kitchen cart can be a lifesaver. Measuring in at 15- by 36.7- by 21-inches, it will easily fit in an unobtrusive corner of your kitchen. 

The cart features a wooden shelf that fits a microwave, and below that there are two metal racks, where you can store spices, pantry items like dry pasta, lentils, and rice, and small kitchen tools like your box grater and stockpot. Freeing up your counter space from appliances and cookware gives you more space for prep and cooking. 

Round Modern Dining Table

Amazon Brand â Rivet Noah Round Modern Ash Dining Table

Amazon

To buy: $174 (originally $205) at amazon.com 

Ideal for people who live alone or in compact apartments, this adorable round table features wooden legs and a white top, for a chic, minimalist look. Set the table for yourself and a guest and eat a low-key dinner here, enjoy your morning coffee and a book, or simply use it as a spot to place water glasses and snacks throughout the day. You’ll be pleased with the extra surface space. 

Set of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses

Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses

Amazon

To buy: $16 at amazon.com

A basic set of glasses is a must-have in your kitchen. If you’re been looking for a simple set that will fit snugly in your cabinet, these will do the trick. They are also appropriate for a casual glass of wine and more. You’ll gravitate toward these multi-purpose glasses everytime you’re thirsty. 

5.3-Gallon Stainless Steel Round Trash Can

Amazon Basics 20 Liter / 5.3 Gallon Round Soft-Close Trash Can

Amazon

To buy: $39 at amazon.com

Everybody needs a garbage can in their kitchen though few people enjoy its presence there. This one is made from stainless steel, a sturdy material that will resist denting and is easy to wipe clean — an important feature for a garbage can which is prone to all sorts of unpleasant drips, splatters, and stains. The inner bin slides easily out of the outer container and comes with a metal handle attached, which makes emptying it even easier. The small size is perfect for compost or kitchen scraps. 

14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

To buy: $33 at amazon.com

A great gift for someone in your life who is moving into their first solo apartment, this knife set has 10,800 perfect ratings. It comes with six steak knives, a bread knife, a paring knife, and a pair of kitchen shears, housed inside a simple pine block. The blades are made from high carbon stainless steel and the ergonomic handles are comfortable to hold. 

2-Slot Toaster

Amazon Basics 2-Slot Toaster, Brushed Silver

Amazon

To buy: $36 at amazon.com

The dreaded smell of burning crumbs from inside the toaster probably means that it's time to replace the one that has been sitting on your counter for what feels like ages. If you like a simple piece of toast or a warmed up bagel in the morning, this toaster will get the job done. There are six browning levels, so you can choose between lightly toasted and totally charred, as well as bagel and defrost settings. The removable crumb tray makes it easy to clean. 

10-Cup Water Pitcher

Amazon Basics 10-Cup Water Pitcher with Water Filter Included, Compatible with Brita

Amazon

To buy: $26 at amazon.com

Having cold, filtered water on hand throughout the day can feel like such a luxury to people who are used to drinking tap water. This pitcher with a 10-cup capacity comes with one replacement water filter, but it's also compatible with Brita filters. The lid is designed to prevent spills, and its space-saving size slides right onto any refrigerator shelf for easy storage. 

7.3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy:  $62 at amazon.com

Since most Dutch ovens are built to last, you might not be looking to replace yours. However, this one with a 7.3-quart capacity is a great option if you need a second one for frequent, everyday use — especially if you are looking to preserve the integrity of your more expensive one in the long term. It would also make a great first ever Dutch oven for someone in your life who is stocking their kitchen with appliances for the first time. 

We love Dutch ovens because they are tough and durable, double as serving dishes, and can slow cook stew just as well as braise short ribs. According to one reviewer, this one might even compare to more well-known Dutch oven brands. “Don’t spend crazy money on a ‘name’ brand one, get this,” they wrote. “It is so stunning, I leave it out on my stove.”

3-Piece Peeler Set 

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Peeler Set, Soft Grip Handle

Amazon

To buy: $9 at amazon.com

Essential for food preparation, this set of peelers will come in handy whether you’re roasting potatoes, making a vegetable stew, or taking the skin off apples for a pie. The y-shaped one has a serrated blade for cutting potatoes and carrots into thin strips, and the other two come with potato eye removers attached. Soft grip handles make these comfortable to hold for long periods of time. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Yeti Bucket Tout
Yeti Rambler Beverage Bucket Review: The Best Ice Bucket for Summer
Big Red House Pot Holders Tout
These Heat-Resistant Pot Holders Passed All of Our Tests with Flying Colors, and They're Now $9
Greenpan Sale Tout
Save Over $250 on GreenPan's Popular Nonstick Skillet Sets Thanks to a Massive Site-Wide Sale
Related Articles
Outfit Your Kitchen with Editor-Approved Calphalon Cookware Tout
Outfit Your Kitchen with Editor-Approved Calphalon Cookware While Pieces Are Up to 40% Off
Mothers Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Quietly Launched Its Mother's Day Gift Guide—Shop 33 of the Best Kitchen Picks at Every Price Point
Small Kitchen Products
Amazon Just Added Tons of Small Kitchen Products to Make Your Mornings Smoother—Starting at $25
Saves on faves coffee tools
These 9 Editor-Tested Coffee Tools All Have Our Seal of Approval, and They're Up to 60% Off
Lodge Cleaning Accessories Tout
These 5 Tools for Are Essential for Caring for Cast Iron—and Prices Start at Just $6
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Tout
Don't Miss This: Amazon Has Deals Up to 70% Off on Top Brands Like Lodge, Cuisinart, and More
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven Tout
Amazon Dropped Major Deals on Cookware, Knives, and Outdoor Dining Furniture for Easter Weekend — Up to 73% Off
Nordstrom Rack Up to 80% Off Tout
9 of the Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Nordstrom Rack—Up to 74% Off
Inexpensive Cocktail Party Decor Tout
10 Hosting Essentials Guaranteed to Elevate Your Next Cocktail Party, Starting at Just $6
Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Dutch Oven
You'll Never Guess Where You Can Grab a Le Creuset Dutch Oven for Over $100 Off
14 Kitchen Essentials Iâm Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment
14 Kitchen Essentials I’m Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment
Lodge EC6D33 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge's Dutch Oven 'Works Just as Well' as a $400 Version, but Is Only $63 Right Now
Le Creuset Spring Markdown Tout
Le Creuset’s Spring Sale Is the Perfect Time to Stock Up on Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $9
earlywood spatulas
I’m Convinced the Best Cooking Utensil Is This Long, Flat Wooden Spatula—Here’s Why
Best Appliances for Small Kitchens
The 12 Best Appliances for Small Kitchens, According to Professional Organizers
Genius Kitchen Gadgets Roundup tout
8 Clever Kitchen Gadgets Every Home Cook Needs This Spring—Starting at $15 on Amazon