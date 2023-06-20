Brits Are Getting Less Booze In Their Beer Due to 'Drinkflation'

Last fall, the word-keepers at Merriam-Webster added 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary, including pumpkin spice, plant-based, and shrinkflation. Whether you’ve used those last three syllables or not, you’ve undoubtedly experienced shrinkflation in real life, when a bag of Doritos, a bottle of Gatorade, or a Kit Kat bar costs the same amount of money despite being a noticeably smaller size.

Beer lovers in England are getting uncomfortably familiar with a similar concept that the Daily Mail has called “Drinkflation,” as several beer companies have decreased the alcohol content of their brews while keeping prices the same. The lower alcohol by volume (ABV) percentages are reportedly due to an alcohol duty that taxes breweries and other booze-makers based on the strength of their drinks. For example, a beer with a 5% ABV is taxed at a higher rate than one with an ABV under 4% — and although the difference is just a couple of pence per bottle or can, some experts estimate that can add up to millions of pounds in tax savings.

Some of the examples of decreasing ABV that the Mail discovered were from Foster’s, which cut the ABV of its lager from 4% to 3.7%; from Shepherd Neame, which lowered the ABV of its Bishops Finger Kentish Strong Ale from 5.4% to 5.2% and its Spitfire Amber Ale from 4.5% to 4.2%; and Greene King, whose Old Speckled Hen Pale Ale dropped from 5% to 4.8%.

A spokesperson for Greene King told The Telegraph that saving two pence per bottle was a way for it to counteract the “significantly increased costs” it is currently facing. “It lowers the duty we pay without noticeably affecting the beer’s flavor, and helps offset some of the rising cost of brewing our beers,” the spokesperson continued.

Meanwhile, Shepherd Neame suggested that it wasn’t about the tax savings, but about more health-conscious consumers. "Consumers are increasingly choosing drinks with a lower alcohol content as part of a healthy lifestyle,” a spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “We hope this will encourage more people to try our award-winning flagship beers."

But the Sheffield Alcohol Research Group (SARG) at the University of Sheffield said that a major brewery that reduced its ABV by less than half a percent — 0.35% — could save up to £250 million ($319M) in government tax payments. “If they kept prices to consumers the same, the major brewers would pocket the majority of that saving as additional profit,” Colin Angus, a Senior Research Fellow at SARG, told the Mail.

“Sometimes brewers make the case that they have made these reductions in strength levels on health grounds. Given their historically strong opposition to public health policies, though, the motive is much more likely to be financial.”

Emma McClarkin, the Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said that her organization would do what it could to ensure that beer never became unaffordable. "Unfortunately, whilst inflation is slowing, businesses and consumers are still very much feeling the pinch,” she told ITV News. "Our industry will continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of costs to customers but we really need the government to step up and act on inflation before beer becomes a luxury, rather than the accessible, widely-enjoyed drink it always has been.”

