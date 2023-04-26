To me, Sunday mornings ooze the aroma of blistering peppers and sausage. There were few events growing up where the fiery, herby, and spicy smell didn’t waft from the kitchen down throughout the halls of my home. It has been a while, and I thought I might forget exactly what it smelt like. Then I tried Brightland’s new product and it all came rushing back.

The new launch, Pizza Oil, quite literally reeks of nostalgia in the best way. The brand, known for its high-quality olive oils (and now vinegars) launched the squeezy-bottle infusion April 25. And, beyond the fact that I can't stop drizzling it on mounds of pasta, I'd be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the fact that it’s caused quite an uproar on social media.

Food & Wine / Kristin Montemarano

To buy: Brightland Pizza Oil, $32 at brightland.co

The brand sent me samples to try this month, and the first thing I noticed is what everyone else did: For the first time, the brand packaged its oil in a squeeze bottle with a checkered tablecloth inspired print, rather than its typical glass bottles. And people, namely Andrew Benin, the co-founder of Graza — another well-loved olive oil brand known for its big green squeeze-bottles, called the design a “blatant disrespect” and used the hashtag “copycat,” before apologizing later that day after backlash ensued. Brightland CEO, Aishwarya Iyer, has yet to address his comments.

But in my opinion, the squeeze bottle design was a key move. It’s a finishing oil, ideal for topping anything from pizza (of course), to eggs, bread, salads, pasta, sauces, even burgers if you feel so inclined. The squeeze spout makes drizzling the oil seamless. The bottle is lightweight and easy to move around, which is fitting for something that’s supposed to top pizza — a casual, comforting meal that’s usually reserved for Friday night decompressing. It’s also worth noting that squeeze bottles have been used in professional kitchens well before either of these brands hit the market. I’ve seen and used them in every kitchen I’ve ever learned or worked in.

So, regardless of the design, let’s talk about the oil. As soon as I tasted it, I knew it’d be a special product to me. It’s the exact type of ingredient I want to use. Growing up Italian-American in northern New Jersey, we never blotted our pizzas. Instead, we’d let the oil seep, then top it with a good hit of red pepper flakes and a snowy coating of grated pecorino.

After using the oil for a couple weeks, I can say it encompasses that sentiment. It’s made with cold-pressed olive oil from a custom blend of Mission, Arbosana, and Arbequina olives, with the helpful addition of spice and brightness from jalapeño, and extra zing from staple herbs like oregano and basil. The oil's flavor is quite balanced to me, as you can taste everything you need to just enough without it being overwhelming. The freshness of the jalapeño remains preserved, and it’s most apparent when it’s applied to a warm food. I noticed the aroma most when I drizzled it onto pasta.

Food & Wine / Kristin Montemarano

This was, and still remains, my favorite way to use it. I taste the oil in its most pure form, and it’s almost like adding the aroma of sausage and peppers to a pasta dish. It’s also amazing on a margherita pizza and slice shop pies, too. I’ve also found myself drizzling a touch on with each bite of the bread I get with takeout.

I only have two gripes with the product — it’s expensive, and the spout has leaked on me at the base. It is definitely an investment, but if you’re into finishing oils that pack a punch, I can promise you won’t be disappointed if you grab it. The leaking issue is nearly a nonissue for me. It’s rare, but I’d love it if the packaging could be even more secure in the future.

The Pizza Oil bottle may have created a big splash in the comments threads, but no one can lay claim on the squeeze bottle. What really matters is what’s inside, which is why I’ll be picking up a new bottle of this tasty, unique oil once this one's empty.

At the time of publishing, the price was $32.

