The Queen from 'Bridgerton' Has Her Own Line of Tea

The enigmatic leader of London's high society is the subject of a new prequel series on Netflix.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Updated on April 24, 2023
Young Queen Charlotte Amethyst Berry Tea, Young King & Queen Royal Celebration Black Tea, and Young Lady Danbury Topaz Citrus Herbal Tea
Photo:

Courtesy of The Republic of Tea

Before Lady Whistledown was spilling the Bridgerton family's tea all over the Ton, a young Queen Charlotte was stirring up scandals and raising eyebrows in the first years of her marriage to King George III. And now, ahead of the Netflix spin-off prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on May 4, you can order an official line of the fictionalized queen's teas to sip right along with all of the upcoming drama.

The Republic of Tea has expanded its partnership with Netflix and Shondaland's Bridgerton to offer a trio of Queen Charlotte tea flavors dedicated to the enigmatic royal, her husband, and the formidable Lady Danbury.

  • Young Queen Charlotte Amethyst Berry Tea – A Royal Calling: Beauty and confidence are shining in young Queen Charlotte. This fruity, royal amethyst cup infuses the prowess required for all the prominence and duties that lie ahead. Organic green rooibos is paired with orange peel, white hibiscus, blue butterfly pea flower, lemon, and more to create this dynamic blend.
  • Young King & Queen Royal Celebration Black Tea – A Love Realized: Fall in love with the decadent fruity and floral aromas of this energetic black tea with cornflower and marigold petals. This is a celebration like no other! Raise a cup to the young royal couple for a love that will withstand all obstacles.
  • Young Lady Danbury Topaz Citrus Herbal Tea  The Color of Friendship: Awaken the cunning spirit and sharp wit within with the lively flavors of tangy oranges and lemons in this jewel of a caffeine-free tea. This golden topaz cup represents the color of friendship and the lasting bonds that endure above all.

The Queen Charlotte collection teas are available for $15 each, or as a set of all three for $50 at republicoftea.com, or find them at World Market stores for a limited time.

This new set dedicated to the young Charlotte is actually not the queen's first tea tribute. For the OG Bridgerton series, Charlotte received a Queen's Cake Vanilla Fruit Tea with flavors of vanilla, blackcurrants, and lemon. And those Bridgerton teas are still available for purchase, so if you're planning to catch up with those characters first, The Republic of Tea is also still selling teas (as well as fruit preserves and lemon honey) dedicated to the likes of Duke and Duchess of Hastings, Anthony & Kate, Penelope Featherington, even a ginger biscuit tea named for the Sharma family's vibe-checking corgi Newton.

The Bridgerton series isn't the first time The Republic of Tea has teamed up with TV shows about British aristocrats: The brand has previously created teas inspired by Downton Abbey and the dramatized, Queen Elizabeth-centered series The Crown.

