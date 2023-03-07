These 3 Breville Toaster Ovens Are on Sale Up 38% Off, Including Our Favorite Convection Oven-Hybrid

It’s the lowest price they’ve been in a year.

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer

Published on March 7, 2023

breville smart ovens sale
What’s not to love about a countertop oven? They’re tiny, convenient appliances that often multitask more than any one appliance can. And, Breville's toaster ovens are perfect for toasting, roasting, baking, and everything in between.

Known for their durability, and high performance, and their ability to potentially replace your home oven for most meals, the toaster oven models Breville offers come with few cons, aside from their hefty price tag. That’s why it pays to score them on sale, and luckily, the time has arrived. For multitasking-models worth adding to your countertop, grab three of the brand’s most coveted versions on sale up to 38% off right now. 

Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven, Brushed Stainless Steel, BOV650XL

Amazon

To buy: Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven, $143 (originally $230) at amazon.com

If you’re grabbing your first Breville oven but want to save some precious counter space, you can’t go wrong with this compact toaster oven while it’s 38% off. This Food & Wine Fave is at its lowest price of the year , and aside from its smaller design (10.2-by-16.7-by-15.6 inches), we love that it’s incredibly intuitive to use as soon as you take it out of the box. 

It has front interface dials along with eight presets for specific foods, like pizzas, bagels, and cookies. While you can toast, reheat, bake, and roast everything in this oven, we were impressed with its ability to broil everything despite its smaller size. It’s the ideal place to start if this is your first toaster oven, since you’ll get a ton of the necessary perks and it’ll take up less space on your countertop. 

Breville Smart Toaster Oven

Amazon

To buy: Breville Smart Toaster Oven, $150 (originally $200) at amazon.com

If you want a similar sized model from Breville that uses a convection fan to cook or roast your ingredients, grab this model while it’s 25% off. You’ll get the same capacity as the compact model, which can fit a 12-inch pizza and four pieces of toast, but you’ll get the added perk of extra air circulation to cook your food faster and sometimes, more evenly. 

It works just like your oven at home if you prefer convections settings — the circulated heat from the fan will help speed up the cooking process making it an ideal choice for when you want to roast anything from potatoes to veggies. That way, you can opt for this nifty tool instead of waiting for your slow, heat-holding oven to warm up.

You’ll still get all the other perks and presets, like roasting, baking, broiling, pizza, cookies, reheating and toasting, too. 

Breville BOV800XL Smart Oven Convection Toaster Oven

Amazon

To buy: Breville Smart Oven Convection Toaster Oven, $203 (originally $270) at amazon.com

For the ultimate toaster oven — you’ll want to grab the Smart Oven Convection Toaster Oven. It landed itself in our favorites list for toaster ovens too as the most versatile choice. It has the largest capacity of these three on-sale models, since you can fit six slices of bread, a 13-inch pizza, and even a six-cup muffin tray.  

There are a ton of functions like the two previous models, but with the addition of a warming feature, along with the ability to adjust the time and temperature for any frozen foods you might be popping in, that way the cold temperature of the food doesn’t cause the oven to lose its temperature. . This is the option to pick if you want to maximize the function of your toaster oven, since you’ll get the most versatility from it. It’s also perfect for those who like to cook more food at once, whether you have a family or like to meal prep, or if you live in a place without a larger oven. 

All of these on-sale ovens also feature an easy to use LCD display that clearly shows the settings, temperature, and remaining cook time. Plus, you’ll get accessories, like a wire rack, to bake, toast, or reheat anything.   

Though each model is different, pick the right one and it’ll surely prove to be a helping hand in the kitchen.  From a compact yet effective oven, to a convection-powered workhorse, or to a large capacity multitasker, you don’t want to miss any of these deals while they’re still on sale up to 38% off. 

